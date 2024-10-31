Olivia Rodrigo ‘interrogated by cops’ in case of mistaken identity

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed she was interrogated by border officials during her Guts world tour in a case of mistaken identity.

Appearing on theTonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,the pop star explained that she had been travelling from Canada to Portland and was going through border control with her team.

After showing her passport, there was a knock on the door of her tour bus, which turned out to be an official asking for her.

Rodrigo, 21, said she assumed it was someone wanting an autograph for their daughter: “I come out, it’s 3am, I’m delirious, and they take me to a room – and it’s an interrogation room, and there’s a big cop with a gun.”

She said the officer then asked her if she’d ever been arrested, prompting her to “gaslight” herself: “Maybe I was arrested and I didn’t know it?”

“He told me, ‘You know you could go to jail for lying to a federal officer like this…’ I’m freaking out, I’m so scared I’m like, having a panic attack.”

open image in gallery Olivia Rodrigo recalled the story of her encounter with border officials on the Tonight Show ( NBC )

She claimed that after 30 minutes, the officer asked for her name again and she spelled out her surname.

“He’s like, “Oh, there’s a girl who looks just like you that’s been arrested multiple times and her name’s Olivia Rodriguez.”

Rodrigo said she was “pissed” but ultimately relieved: “Crisis averted.”

Fallon joked that the other woman should “stay away from Canada”.

In the same interview, he brought up an incident earlier this month where the “Deja Vu” star took a dramatic tumble through a hole in the stage at her Melbourne show.

The pop singer was running across the dimly lit stage at Rod Laver Arena when she plummeted down with an audible “thud”.

open image in gallery Rodrigo suffered an on-stage fall earlier this month ( Getty Images for Live Nation )

“Oh my god!” she exclaimed as she climbed back out to screams from her fans. “That was fun. I’m OK.”

She later shared the clip from her TikTok account with the hashtag “subtleforeshadowing”, a popular social media meme that uses music and editing to highlight embarrassing falls.

At another recent show, she was left red-faced after accidentally asking a brother and sister to kiss: “She’s your sister?” she clarified after the two fans shook their heads at the request. “Oh s***, never mind, scrap that. Oh god, that hasn’t happened before.”

In a clip shared by the fan to TikTok, which has received close to a million “likes”, Tom Santo wrote: “Olivia Rodrigo asking my sister and I to kiss was not on my 2024 bingo card.”