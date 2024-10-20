Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has responded after accidentally asking a brother and sister to kiss during a recent concert on her GUTS World Tour.

The 21-year-old singer, who is raising funds for her abortion charity during the tour, is currently in Australia with the incident occurring during a performance in Sydney.

A part of the show is the “Shots Cam” which involves Rodrigo interacting with various fans in the audience. At this particular concert, Rodrigo focused on a man and woman, after she asked the crowd if anyone had come with their significant other.

Once the camera settled on the man and woman, the Disney star stated: “You guys are so cute.”

“Hey, I have a really cute fun thing to ask. Would you guys give us a kiss on the Shots Cam?” she added, with the crowd enthusiastically cheering the request.

However, unknown to Rodrigo and everyone else in the arena, the man and the woman weren’t a couple, but siblings. After the commotion had died down, you could see the man anxiously shaking his head and saying: “She’s my sister.”

Immediately realising her mistake, a red faced Rodrigo reversed her request, saying: “She’s your sister? Oh s***, oh s***, never mind, never mind, scrap that. Oh god, that hasn’t happened before.”

The moment has since made its way onto TikTok, with the man in the video, Tom Santo, writing: “Sorry to disappoint you Olivia Rodrigo but that would be my sister.”

The “Good 4 U” singer then replied: “I AM SO SORRY.”

The moment has since gone viral, with numerous people finding it hilarious. One fan wrote: “This is going to be one of those things she remembers late and night and won’t be able to fall asleep again after.”

Another noted “the immediate regret and fright in her voice”.

A third joked: “I just know she’d love Game of Thrones.”

Olivia Rodrigo performs at London’s O2 ( Getty )

This comes just a few days after Rodrigo took an unfortunate tumble through the stage during her concert in Melbourne.

The “Brutal” singer was playing to the Australian crowd by running up and down a dimly lit stage at Rod Laver Arena before the fall.

After emerging from the seemingly hidden stage trap, Rodrigo addressed the shocked crowd.

“Oh, my god! That was fun. I’m OK.”