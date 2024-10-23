Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Elon Musk’s ex-partner Grimes has sparked controversy for claiming she felt her sexuality change after she got pregnant.

The 36-year-old, who welcomed three children with the CEO of Tesla, spoke out about her identity shift on X, questioning if her hormones were to blame for the sudden feeling. Grimes shares X Æ A-Xii, four, Exa Dark Sideræl, two, and Techno Mechanicus, two, with Musk.

“I became way less gay after I was pregnant,” she wrote on Sunday (October 22) before adding: “My ability to focus on reading and writing went way up, as did my general creativity, but my ability to focus on technical things went *way* down. Is this all explained by hormones?”

Grimes has never publicly labeled her sexuality, but has previously joked about “colonizing Europa,” one of Jupiter’s moons, to start a “lesbian space commune.”

Her inquiry prompted widespread debate online as her 1.3 million followers rushed to offer their opinions on how maternal hormones could have influenced her sudden disinterest in dating women.

The “Genesis” creator, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, added that her testosterone levels were “way down.”

“Yeah it’s the progesterone sister,” one X user commented, referring to the hormone that supports menstruation and pregnancy.

Grimes shares X Æ A-Xii, four, Exa Dark Sideræl, two, and Techno Mechanicus, two, with Musk ( Getty Images for Coachella )

Progesterone is known to affect libido levels but not sexuality.

Another X user thought Grimes feeling “less gay” was caused not by pregnancy but by the fact that she was in a heterosexual relationship with Musk at the time. However, the music artist disagreed, arguing her past intimacy with the SpaceX owner should have made her “more gay.”

One offered her own experience: “I don’t think that’s how that works. I’m bisexual which I thought went away over time because my focus was men and men alone. After I did more digging around I realized that I never was heterosexual. Pregnancy can create same sex dreams but I don’t think it can change your sexual orientation.”

“Did grimes really say she became ‘way less gay’ after pregnancy. im crying what,” wrote a fourth.

One skeptical follower suggested Grimes consult a doctor because “X is not the best place, because you’ll get 100 different theories.”

“Well I’m kinda curious about the theories. Was reading about gray matter loss but improved neuroplasticity associated with pregnancy,” Grimes responded.

Currently, Musk has 11 children with three different women.

On September 29 last year, Grimes sued Musk, asking for primary physical custody and joint legal custody of their three kids.

After a back-and-forth between the former couple’s lawyers, the Texas court records were sealed from public access in December. The state of the case, including whether it’s still ongoing, is unclear.