Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Grammy Awards 2026: The most daring looks on the red carpet

Some fashion risks on music’s biggest night missed the mark

Related: Stars arrive on the red carpet ahead of 2025 Grammy Awards

The music industry’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards, showcased outfits that landed on a high note while others fell a bit flat.

The night will see Trevor Noah host the prestigious awards for the sixth consecutive time, as rap and pop artists alike arrive at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for Sunday’s 68th annual ceremony.

From Olivia Dean to Kendrick Lamar, some of the biggest names in music are slated to walk the red carpet. Already, we’ve seen some stars dazzle, while others stuck out for completely different reasons, whether they left much to be desired or struggled to make a cohesive ensemble.

From odd t-shirts to over-the-top features, some celebrities made striking choices.

Here are some of the most daring looks from the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Diane Warren

Warren went with a black and white themed outfit for the award show, complete cat T-shirt that seemed better suited for a more casual occasion
Warren went with a black and white themed outfit for the award show, complete cat T-shirt that seemed better suited for a more casual occasion (Getty Images)
The ensemble also featured a white blazer and a black bandana with music notes on it in a nod to the evening
The ensemble also featured a white blazer and a black bandana with music notes on it in a nod to the evening (AFP via Getty Images)

Yungblod

The British singer-songwriter wore an ensemble by Chrome Hearts, which seemed to go back in time to the punk-rock era, complete with dark black eyeshadow and slick hair
The British singer-songwriter wore an ensemble by Chrome Hearts, which seemed to go back in time to the punk-rock era, complete with dark black eyeshadow and slick hair (Getty Images)
The Best Rock Album nominee also had a leopard print strip of fur across his jacket, making the outfit look further dated
The Best Rock Album nominee also had a leopard print strip of fur across his jacket, making the outfit look further dated (AFP via Getty Images)

Shaboozey

The ‘A Bar Song’ singer appeared to be wearing multiple different outfits with jeans on the bottom, with a flashy belt, a pilot’s cap and a tuxedo jacket
The ‘A Bar Song’ singer appeared to be wearing multiple different outfits with jeans on the bottom, with a flashy belt, a pilot’s cap and a tuxedo jacket (Getty Images)

