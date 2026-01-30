Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The biggest night in music returns this weekend, with the annual Grammy Awards set to welcome stars including Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean.

This is the first year since 2018 where a British artist hasn’t been nominated for three of the biggest categories – Album, Record and Song of the Year – but two UK stars, Olivia Dean and Lola Young, are vying for Best New Artist.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2026 Grammys.

When is it?

The 2026 Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday 1 February and will kick off at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

“I think we will see some history-making moments,” CEO Harvey Mason Jr told The Associated Press last month.

"With artists being nominated in categories they haven't been previously nominated in, and a new crop of talent coming through the system this year – I think we're going to see some really exciting results."

open image in gallery Artists will be competing on Sunday to take home at least one of the coveted Grammy trophies ( Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

How can I watch?

Even if you’re not lucky enough to be attending the ceremony, you can tune in to the main show live on CBS from 8pm ET. Viewers in the US can also stream the Grammys via TV services including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV. Paramount+ premium subscribers will have live streaming access, while essential subscribers can watch on-demand the next day.

The premiere ceremony, preceding the main event, begins at 3.30pm ET at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and can be streamed on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com .

Meanwhile, fans can watch the four-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage via the Associated Press on YouTube and APNews.com

Who’s nominated?

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominations with nine nods, including for Record, Song and Album of the Year. Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian producer Cirkut follow with seven nominations apiece, while Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Leon Thomas and Serban Ghenea have six each.

Other major artists vying for the top prizes include Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Olivia Dean, Lola Young, Alex Warren, sombr and Tyler, the Creator.

This year also features a host of first-time nominees, including Tate McRae, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress, JID, and even Timothée Chalamet.

You can find all of the nominations here.

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy nominations ( AP )

Who’s the host?

Comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the prestigious awards for the sixth consecutive time, though it will be his last. Ben Winston, the Grammys' executive producer, lauded Noah's contribution in a statement: “I am beyond thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back to host the Grammys for his sixth, and sadly, final time.

“He’s been the most phenomenal host of the show. He’s so smart, so funny, and such a true fan of the artists and music. His impact on the show has been truly spectacular, and we can’t wait to do it together one last time.”

open image in gallery Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys for the last time ( AP )

Who’s performing?

As always, a number of the nominated artists will perform live in front of their peers and the live audience watching from home. Among those set to take to the stage are Justin Bieber – marking his first live performance in four years – Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyler, the Creator.

Current Best New Artist nominees Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and The Marias will perform in a special segment. There’ll also be a special tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in the annual In Memoriam segment from Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan and Slash, while Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark and Lukas Nelson will pay tribute to those recently lost in the annual In Memoriam tribute.

open image in gallery Justin Bieber will perform for the first time in four years ( PA Archive )

Who’s presenting awards?

Among the stars handing out awards are Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernandez, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah and Teyana Taylor.

The Grammys take place on Sunday 1 February.