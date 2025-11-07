Grammy Awards 2026: Full list of nominees
Winners will be announced February 1, 2026
The 2026 Grammy Awards are preparing to unveil the nominees for next year’s ceremony.
At 11am ET, a star-studded selection of artists including Chappell Roan, Doechii, KAROL G, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Nicole Scherzinger, Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Smith will announce the nominations for categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and best New Artist.
It’s likely the top awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year will see the typical crossovers, with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Carpenter, Doechii and Kendrick Lamar competing for nominations in all three.
Meanwhile, 26-year-old British breakthrough singer Olivia Dean, known for her soulful hit single “Man I Need,” is widely expected to pick up a nomination for Best New Artist.
Should Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny earn an Album of the Year nomination for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, he would again make history with only the second Spanish-language album to receive the nod. He made history in 2022 when his album Un Verano Sin Ti became the first.
To be considered for the 2026 Grammys, all submissions must have been released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025.
Winners will be announced during a live ceremony on Sunday, February 1, 2026, held at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena.
Find the full list of Grammy 2026 nominations below. We will be updating it live.
Album of the Year
Record of the Year
Best New Artist
Song of the Year
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Best Country Album
Best Country Song
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Best Country Solo Performance
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Best R&B Album
Best R&B Performance
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Best R&B Song
Best Progressive R&B Album
Best Rap Performance
Best Rap Song
Best Rap Album
Best Alternative Music Album
Best Alternative Music Performance
Best Rock Album
Best Pop Dance Recording
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Best Pop Solo Performance
Best Pop Vocal Album
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Best Remixed Recording
Best Rock Performance
Best Metal Performance
Best Rock Song
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Best Jazz Performance
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Best Latin Jazz Album
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Musical Theater Album
Best American Roots Performance
Best Americana Performance
Best American Roots Song
Best Americana Album
Best Bluegrass Album
Best Traditional Blues Album
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Best Folk Album
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Best Gospel Album
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Best Roots Gospel Album
Best Latin Pop Album
Best Música Urbana Album
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Best Global Music Performance
Best African Music Performance
Best Global Music Album
Best Reggae Album
Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album
Best Children’s Music Album
Best Comedy Album
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Best Music Video
Best Music Film
Best Recording Package
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Best Album Notes
Best Historical Album
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Producer of the Year, Classical
Best Immersive Audio Album
Best Instrumental Composition
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Best Orchestral Performance Award
Best Opera Recording Award
Best Choral Performance
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Best Classical Compendium
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
