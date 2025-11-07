Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Grammy Awards 2026: Full list of nominees

Winners will be announced February 1, 2026

Inga Parkel
in New York
Friday 07 November 2025 08:59 EST
Video Player Placeholder
2024 Grammy winners

The 2026 Grammy Awards are preparing to unveil the nominees for next year’s ceremony.

At 11am ET, a star-studded selection of artists including Chappell Roan, Doechii, KAROL G, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, Nicole Scherzinger, Sabrina Carpenter and Sam Smith will announce the nominations for categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and best New Artist.

It’s likely the top awards: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year will see the typical crossovers, with Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Carpenter, Doechii and Kendrick Lamar competing for nominations in all three.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old British breakthrough singer Olivia Dean, known for her soulful hit single “Man I Need,” is widely expected to pick up a nomination for Best New Artist.

Should Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny earn an Album of the Year nomination for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, he would again make history with only the second Spanish-language album to receive the nod. He made history in 2022 when his album Un Verano Sin Ti became the first.

To be considered for the 2026 Grammys, all submissions must have been released between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025.

Winners will be announced during a live ceremony on Sunday, February 1, 2026, held at Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena.

Find the full list of Grammy 2026 nominations below. We will be updating it live.

Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Olivia Dean are among the major artists vying for a 2026 Grammy nomination
Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and Olivia Dean are among the major artists vying for a 2026 Grammy nomination (Getty)

Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Best New Artist

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga is in contention for Best Album with her latest release, 'Mayhem'
Lady Gaga is in contention for Best Album with her latest release, 'Mayhem' (Getty Images for MTV)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Best Country Album

Best Country Song

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Best Country Solo Performance

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best R&B Album

Best R&B Performance

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Album

Best Alternative Music Album

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Rock Album

Best Pop Dance Recording

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sabrina Carpenter is vying for her second Best Vocal Pop Album Grammy with 'Man's Best Friend'
Sabrina Carpenter is vying for her second Best Vocal Pop Album Grammy with 'Man's Best Friend' (Getty Images)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Best Remixed Recording

Best Rock Performance

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Best Jazz Performance

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Best Latin Jazz Album

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Best Musical Theater Album

Best American Roots Performance

Best Americana Performance

Best American Roots Song

Best Americana Album

Best Bluegrass Album

Best Traditional Blues Album

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Best Folk Album

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Best Gospel Album

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Best Roots Gospel Album

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Música Urbana Album

Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny is looking for his second Album of the Year Grammy nomination for his new album, 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos'
Puerto Rican singer and rapper Bad Bunny is looking for his second Album of the Year Grammy nomination for his new album, 'Debí Tirar Más Fotos' (Getty Images)

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Best Global Music Performance

Best African Music Performance

Best Global Music Album

Best Reggae Album

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Best Children’s Music Album

Best Comedy Album

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Best Music Video

Best Music Film

Best Recording Package

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Best Album Notes

Best Historical Album

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Producer of the Year, Classical

Best Immersive Audio Album

Best Instrumental Composition

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Best Orchestral Performance Award

Best Opera Recording Award

Best Choral Performance

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Best Classical Compendium

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

