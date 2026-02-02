Grammy Awards 2026: The best dressed celebs on the red carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story
It might be the biggest
night in the music industry, but the Grammy Awards are also huge for fashion.
This year’s ceremony, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and
hosted for a sixth time by Trevor Noah, was no exception. Nominees including Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, and Doechii walked the red carpet, turning heads with their bold outfit choices.
Sparkles and sequins emerged as a top trend of the evening, adorning gowns and pantsuits alike. Tuxedos, see-through gowns, and classic black ensembles were also popular red carpet picks.
Some celebrities rose to the occasion more than others, establishing themselves as fashion icons on the red carpet.
Here, we round up the best dressed stars at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
Sharon Osbourne open image in gallery Sharon Osbourne looked classy in black, wearing a floor length gown with a silver bejeweled neckline (Getty Images for The Recording A) open image in gallery To accessorize, Osbourne chose a stunning diamond ring, matching earrings, and yellow sunglasses. She also had her signature short dark red hair parted to the side (AFP via Getty Images) Gayle King open image in gallery Gayle King was a vision in gold in a luminescent gown with a halter neckline (Getty Images) Joni Mitchell open image in gallery Joni Mitchell took over the red carpet in all sparkles, wearing gold flare pants and a matching long-sleeved caftan-type top. She paired the look with a black floral cross-body purse (AFP via Getty Images) open image in gallery Mitchell opted for matching accessories, including a shimmering beret, long earrings, and gold-rimmed glasses (AFP via Getty Images) Michelle Williams open image in gallery Michelle Williams was a show-stopper in a see-through black floral dress with a long train (Getty Images) open image in gallery The singer styled her hair in a chic, high bun and complimented her glamorous look with long silver earrings (Getty Images) Rita Wilson open image in gallery Rita Wilson also showed up in sparkles, wearing a black gown adorned with silver sequins (Getty Images) open image in gallery She paired the sequined look with matching silver, metal gloves, which showed off her red painted nails (Getty Images) Kehlani open image in gallery Kehlani turned heads on the red carpet in a lace dress, with a halter neckline and front cut-out (Getty Images for The Recording A) open image in gallery The singer (seen posing with the two Grammy Awards she won earlier in the evening; one for Best R&B Performance and another for Best R&B Song) had her arm and neck tattoos on full display (AFP via Getty Images) Sabrina Carpenter open image in gallery Sabrina Carpenter was a vision in white, wearing a sheer sequined gown with a ruffled skirt by Valentino (Getty Images) open image in gallery The sheer, short sleeves of Carpenter’s dress were adorned with sequins, creating a cape look (AFP via Getty Images) open image in gallery The Grammy-winning singer had her blonde hair pulled back and wore a subtle pink lipstick (Getty Images) Tyla open image in gallery Tyla looked stunning in a scoop neck tan sequined dress with a feathered train (Getty Images) open image in gallery Tyla paired the outfit with light pink heels, and a diamond choker necklace. She had her hair in a messy but chic updo (Getty Images) Trombone Shorty open image in gallery Trombone Shorty offered a pop of color and flare on the red carpet, wearing a green velvet jacket and black bowtie (Getty Images for The Recording A) Olivia Dean open image in gallery Olivia Dean embraced classic Hollywood glamour in a black sequined dress with a white satin skirt by Chanel (Getty Images) open image in gallery The Best New Artist winner’s backless dress featured a feathered waistline and floor-length train (Getty Images) Benson Boone open image in gallery Benson Boone proved that an all-black outfit never goes out of style. He wore a classic black velvet coat, matching pants, and a see-through shirt (Getty Images) open image in gallery The singer’s sequin-lined jacket matched the shining, shimmering trend of the evening (AFP via Getty Images) Laufey open image in gallery Laufey looked beautiful in a pastel purple gown adorned with sequins (Getty Images for The Recording A) open image in gallery Seen posing with the Grammy Award she won for Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Laufey matched her eye shadow to her gown, making her features pop (Getty Images for The Recording A) Billie Eilish open image in gallery Billie Eilish was a style icon in a dark blue tie, white collared shirt, and black jacket, with a white stole (Getty Images) open image in gallery She also opted for black shorts, pointed heels, and classic white knee-high socks (Getty Images) Sombr open image in gallery Sombr couldn’t help but stand out in a silver outfit by Valentino. He paired his sparkly sequin jacket and pants with a see-through shirt (Getty Images) open image in gallery The singer’s shirt had a gold design and turtleneck neckline (Getty Images) Bad Bunny open image in gallery Bad Bunny looked classier than ever in a black velvet tuxedo, with a white boutonniere, and matching bowtie (AFP via Getty Images) open image in gallery The back of the jacket also stood out with stunning gold buttons from the collar to the train (Getty Images) Lady Gaga open image in gallery In her usual red carpet fashion, Lady Gaga wore an outrageous outfit that didn’t fail to turn heads. She opted for a black feather gown with a floor-length train (AFP via Getty Images) open image in gallery The singer paired her dress, which had an eye-catching feathered neckline, with black nail polish and her massive engagement ring. She wore a subtle pink lipstick and had her hair dyed bleach blonde (AFP via Getty Images) Justin and Hailey Bieber open image in gallery Hollywood couple Justin and Hailey Bieber matched each other’s energy, both wearing all black ensembles on the red carpet. Hailey opted for a black strapless dress with a sheer skirt, while Justin wore a black jacket, shirt, and dress pants (AFP/Getty) open image in gallery Hailey accessorized with a silver statement necklace that matched her husband’s silver chain (AFP via Getty Images) Jon Batiste open image in gallery Jon Batiste hopped in on the sequins trend, but with his own twist, wearing a black jacket adorned in multi-colored jewels and gold cuffs. His jacket also featured gold, fringe shoulder pads (Getty Images) open image in gallery The back of his jacket was nothing short of spectacular, featuring multicolored sequins and gems (AFP via Getty Images) Kelsea Ballerini open image in gallery Kelsea Ballerini looked gorgeous in a gold sequined halter gown with a long train (Getty Images for The Recording A) open image in gallery She took a moment on the red carpet to show off the backless dress, accented by having her hair in a chic bun (Getty Images for The Recording A) Paris Hilton open image in gallery Paris Hilton embraced two popular trends of the night: Black and sequins. She wore an off-the-shoulder gown and matching choker necklace, paired with black heels and gloves (AFP via Getty Images) open image in gallery She opted for soft glam makeup, wearing light pink blush and a matching lipstick. However, she kept her accessories glamorous, wearing silver hoop earrings (AFP via Getty Images) Chrissy Teigen open image in gallery Chrissy Teigen wore a stunning pink strapless gown, adorned with black sequin details (Getty Images) open image in gallery She completed the look, which had a deep slit, with dark red lipstick, silver earrings, and maroon heels (Getty Images for The Recording A) Kelly Osbourne open image in gallery Kelly Osbourne was another celebrity in sequins, wearing a black and silver halter gown with a thigh-high slit. Her accessories included a silver purse, diamond rings, and black sparkly heels (AFP via Getty Images) open image in gallery Osbourne styled her hair in a blonde bob and bangs, while wearing a light pink lipstick and matching eyeshadow (Getty Images) Halle Bailey open image in gallery Halle Bailey looked classy and chic in a strapless burgundy sequined dress with intricate beading (Getty Images) open image in gallery She chose a soft pink blush and lipstick, which paired perfectly with her glitter eyeshadow. Her nails were painted pink and she wore diamond earrings (Getty Images) Madison Beer open image in gallery A simple black dress can go a long way, even on the red carpet. Madison Beer wore a floor-length frock with a ruffled neckline and front cut out (Getty Images) open image in gallery The singer paired her simple but elegant gown with diamond drop earrings and wore her long brown hair down (Getty Images)
