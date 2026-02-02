Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trevor Noah takes swing at Nicki Minaj skipping Grammys: ‘She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump’

Minaj was not nominated for an award during Sunday’s ceremony

Trevor Noah takes sharp jabs at Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump in opening monologue

Trevor Noah wasted no time pointing out the missing stars at Sunday night’s Grammys.

“Nicki Minaj is not here,” said Noah, returning to host music’s biggest night. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

Although Noah typically does not mention politics during his hosting stints at music’s biggest night of the year, the six-time Grammys host was referencing the controversial rapper’s recent outspoken support of the president, which led to her attending a U.S. Treasury event last Wednesday.

As the audience at the star-studded ceremony laughed and cheered, the comedian then did his best presidential impression. He jokingly continued in Trump’s voice: “Actually Nicki, I have the biggest ass! Everybody’s saying it. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby.’”

Minaj was not nominated for any Grammy at this year’s ceremony. She was last nominated for an award at the 2024 ceremony for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her song on the Barbie soundtrack. The rapper has never won a Grammy award, despite being nominated 12 times.

Host Trevor Noah poked fun at controversial rapper Nicki Minaj during his opening monologue
Host Trevor Noah poked fun at controversial rapper Nicki Minaj during his opening monologue (AFP via Getty Images)
Nicki Minaj was gifted a Trump Gold Card during her recent appearance at the president's Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit
Nicki Minaj was gifted a Trump Gold Card during her recent appearance at the president's Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit (Getty Images)

In addition to his jab at Minaj and Trump, Noah also highlighted stars in the crowd including Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams and Bruno Mars.

After Noah’s dig, Minaj wrote to her followers on X, “Hey wyd.”

More to follow...

