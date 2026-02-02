Trevor Noah takes swing at Nicki Minaj skipping Grammys: ‘She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump’
Minaj was not nominated for an award during Sunday’s ceremony
Trevor Noah wasted no time pointing out the missing stars at Sunday night’s Grammys.
“Nicki Minaj is not here,” said Noah, returning to host music’s biggest night. “She’s still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”
Although Noah typically does not mention politics during his hosting stints at music’s biggest night of the year, the six-time Grammys host was referencing the controversial rapper’s recent outspoken support of the president, which led to her attending a U.S. Treasury event last Wednesday.
As the audience at the star-studded ceremony laughed and cheered, the comedian then did his best presidential impression. He jokingly continued in Trump’s voice: “Actually Nicki, I have the biggest ass! Everybody’s saying it. I know they say it’s you, but it’s me. WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby.’”
Minaj was not nominated for any Grammy at this year’s ceremony. She was last nominated for an award at the 2024 ceremony for Best Rap Song and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her song on the Barbie soundtrack. The rapper has never won a Grammy award, despite being nominated 12 times.
In addition to his jab at Minaj and Trump, Noah also highlighted stars in the crowd including Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams and Bruno Mars.
After Noah’s dig, Minaj wrote to her followers on X, “Hey wyd.”
More to follow...
