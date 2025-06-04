Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter Gracie opens up about her sexuality and clarifies ‘clickbait’ headlines

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gracie McGraw, the eldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has cleared up reports claiming that she recently “came out” as a queer woman.

On Monday, in celebration of Pride Month, Gracie, 28, shared a post on her Instagram Story that read: “HAPPY FREAKING PRIDE I love being queer.”

Some outlets took her post to be a first-time declaration of her sexuality. However, Gracie clarified Tuesday that these reports are misleading.

“Hello all!!! It’s come to my attention that some tabloids have taken an Instagram story I posted yesterday and have used it as clickbait, saying I’ve ‘come out,’” she wrote on her Instagram Story.

“Let me be VERY clear here... I’ve been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and wouldn’t have it any other way,” Gracie emphasized.

Gracie McGraw, the eldest daughter of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, confirmed that she's 'been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman' for some time now ( Getty )

“I have and will always be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights and the community,” she continued, “but thank you so much to these tabloids for shedding light that it’s pride month!!!”

Her recent post may not have been her first time coming out, but it is reportedly the first time she’s publicly addressed her sexuality.

Gracie is the eldest of singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s three daughters. Married since 1996, the pair also share Maggie Elizabeth, 26, and Audrey Caroline, 23.

The couple have never directly addressed Gracie’s sexuality, but Hill has been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community on various occasions, including when country star Chely Wright came out as lesbian in 2010.

Last month, Tim celebrated Gracie’s 28th birthday on Instagram.

Alongside a black-and-white throwback photo, the “Something Like That” singer wrote: “Can’t believe this little bit turns 28 today! Happy birthday to our Gracie! You are a light in this world my sweet girl. So much heart, soul, respect and yes LOADS of talent!!! We hope you have the best day ever and know that you are loved beyond measure! I love you my little girl — Dad.”

He additionally gushed over her in a 2020 interview with People, saying: “Gracie, our oldest daughter, is an actress in L.A., and she makes me proud every day because she’s such a strong, independent young lady who speaks her mind.

“And she makes me proud every day of the way she lives her life,” Tim said.