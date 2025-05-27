Grimes pulls out of Pride performance citing ‘family issues’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Grimes has pulled out of the World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., due to “family issues,” the singer announced on Monday.

The 37-year-old ​​Canadian singer and songwriter (whose real name is Claire Boucher) had been slated to appear at the LGBT+ Pride event alongside performers including Jennifer Lopez and Troye Sivan.

“Hello friends, I am so so sorry and regretful to say I have to cancel my pride show in order to deal with family issues,” she wrote on X on May 26.

“I want to say that I am aware the situation has been a great inconvenience to the fans for some time, and I am truly determined to make sure this is no longer the case very soon,” she continued.

The “Genesis” singer told her followers: “I think the show is still going to be amazing and the lineup is great. I hope this is early enough and gives people enough time if they wish to change their plans. And I *will* make this up to you guys very soon.”

“So much love always, G,” she concluded, alongside a heart emoji.

open image in gallery Grimes said she was aware ‘the situation has been a great inconvenience to the fans for some time’ ( X )

While Grimes did not share any further details about the “family issues,” she famously shares three children with Elon Musk and has called him out on X over parenting issues in the past.

The Tesla founder and singer welcomed their first child, son X Æ A-Xii, after two years of dating in May 2020. The former couple went on to quietly have two more children: daughter Exa Dark Sideræl via surrogate in December 2021 and son Techno Mechanicus in June 2022.

open image in gallery Grimes performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival ( Getty Images for Coachella )

Back in March, Grimes spoke out after Musk paraded their four-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, or Lil X, around the Oval Office as Donald Trump signed an executive order to bolster the Department of Government Efficiency’s powers in government.

She wrote on X: “He should not be in public like this. I did not see this, thank u for alerting me. But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.”

Later that same week, she responded to a viral fake tweet on Musk’s social media platform when she was asked by another user what she was doing to “protect her children” from misinformation.

“I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse,” she wrote on X, adding that she feels it’s “insane to me that there’s no way to deal with this.”

“I, unfortunately, do not control the internet and cannot wipe this from the internet.

“I have tried begging the public and my kids’ dad to keep them offline, and I’ve tried legal recourse. I follow you here, I’ve seen young [people] destroyed by the internet too.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Musk and Grimes for comment.

Musk, a vocal pro-natalist, has at least 14 children via four different women.

However, multiple sources close to the world’s richest man told the Wall Street Journal last month that they believe the true number of his offspring is much higher than publicly known; though, no estimate was given for how many children he has fathered.