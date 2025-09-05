Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
When Giorgio Armani edited The Independent

Landmark collaboration made waves across the journalism and fashion industry

Maira Butt
Friday 05 September 2025 08:09 EDT
Comments
Giorgio Armani closes 2025 Armani Privé show in final public appearance months before death

Giorgio Armani’s legacy is inextricably tied to the transformation of men’s fashion. But the fashion titan, who died aged 91 on Thursday (4 September), also had a brief stint in a UK newsroom.

On 21 September 2006, readers of The Independent were greeted with a special edition of the paper, guest-edited and designed by the Italian designer as part of Product Red – an initiative to raise funds for the HIV and Aids epidemic in Africa.

The RED edition featured celebrity contributions from Hollywood royalty George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio, Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates and Grammy-winner Beyoncé.

The paper came with a 36-page magazine supplement, termed Extra, with a poster of Kate Moss tucked into its centre. It also included an interview with the legendary designer titled: “Giorgio Armani: The show must go on”.

In line with Armani’s iconic aesthetic, the layout showcased a minimalist design with clean lines and elegant typographic choices.

Half of the proceeds from the issue went directly to the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Spearheaded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, Armani had already designed merchandise for the RED campaign and his work with the Indy was considered an extension of that fruitful partnership.

The Independent Front Page guest edited by Giorgio Armani 21 September 2006
The Independent Front Page guest edited by Giorgio Armani 21 September 2006 (The Independent)

The issue’s cover image of a naked Kate Moss in blackface prompted backlash for being racially insensitive. The controversial visual statement was intended as a provocative appeal to raise awareness but was swiftly condemned.

The controversy appeared to drown out the good intentions of the fundraiser and became the defining touchpoint of the campaign.

In addition to Armani’s unique collaboration with The Independent, his philanthropic work extended to disaster relief projects, initiatives to preserve arts and culture, cancer relief and clean water access.

Prolific in his work and charity, Armani expressed his one regret in the run-up to his death, saying: “I don’t know if I’d use the word workaholic, but hard work is certainly essential to success. My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family.”

In a statement confirming his death on Thursday, his company said he had forged a “vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism”.

Comments

