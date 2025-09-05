When Giorgio Armani edited The Independent

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giorgio Armani’s legacy is inextricably tied to the transformation of men’s fashion. But the fashion titan, who died aged 91 on Thursday (4 September), also had a brief stint in a UK newsroom.

On 21 September 2006, readers of The Independent were greeted with a special edition of the paper, guest-edited and designed by the Italian designer as part of Product Red – an initiative to raise funds for the HIV and Aids epidemic in Africa.

The RED edition featured celebrity contributions from Hollywood royalty George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio, Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates and Grammy-winner Beyoncé.

The paper came with a 36-page magazine supplement, termed Extra, with a poster of Kate Moss tucked into its centre. It also included an interview with the legendary designer titled: “Giorgio Armani: The show must go on”.

In line with Armani’s iconic aesthetic, the layout showcased a minimalist design with clean lines and elegant typographic choices.

Half of the proceeds from the issue went directly to the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Spearheaded by Bono and Bobby Shriver, Armani had already designed merchandise for the RED campaign and his work with the Indy was considered an extension of that fruitful partnership.

The Independent Front Page guest edited by Giorgio Armani 21 September 2006 ( The Independent )

The issue’s cover image of a naked Kate Moss in blackface prompted backlash for being racially insensitive. The controversial visual statement was intended as a provocative appeal to raise awareness but was swiftly condemned.

The controversy appeared to drown out the good intentions of the fundraiser and became the defining touchpoint of the campaign.

In addition to Armani’s unique collaboration with The Independent, his philanthropic work extended to disaster relief projects, initiatives to preserve arts and culture, cancer relief and clean water access.

Prolific in his work and charity, Armani expressed his one regret in the run-up to his death, saying: “I don’t know if I’d use the word workaholic, but hard work is certainly essential to success. My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family.”

In a statement confirming his death on Thursday, his company said he had forged a “vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism”.