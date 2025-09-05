Giorgio Armani shared his ‘only regret in life’ days before his death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giorgio Armani revealed his one life regret days before his death.

The Armani Group announced that the Italian fashion icon died Thursday at the age of 91. While Armani’s official cause of death hasn’t been revealed, his health had been in decline for some time, and for the first time in his career, he was forced to miss his group’s shows at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June.

However, only days before his death, Armani made a big revelation about his life. During an interview with The Financial Times, published August 29, he shared the one thing he wished he’d done differently throughout his career.

“I don’t know if I’d use the word workaholic, but hard work is certainly essential to success,” he said. “My only regret in life was spending too many hours working and not enough time with friends and family.”

Armani — who dressed celebrities including Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Cate Blanchett, and Lady Gaga — also discussed what could be next for his company after his death.

Giorgio Armani says he regrets not spending ‘enough time with friends and family’ before his death ( Getty )

“My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me, such as Leo Dell’Orco, the members of my family and the entire working team,” he explained. “I would like the succession to be organic and not a moment of rupture.”

Armani previously shared his reservations about putting his professional life before his personal one. “I’m scared of loneliness,” he said during a 2020 interview with The Guardian. “I don’t really suffer regret. However, if I were to relive my life, I would strive to spend more time with friends and family.”

In a statement announcing Armani’s death, his company said he had forged a “vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism.” It added that Armani had been “mindful of the needs of the community” and “active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan.”

The fashion house described itself as “a reflection of this spirit” and pledged to uphold his values.

A funeral chamber will be opened in Milan on Saturday and Sunday, the company said, with a private service to follow at a later date.

At the time of his death, Armani’s fortune was estimated at $12.1 billion. He remained sole shareholder and chief executive of the house he created in 1975, presiding over an empire that stretched from Emporio and Armani Exchange to haute couture, hotels, restaurants, cosmetics, and homeware.

With one of the most recognizable names in fashion, Armani is regarded by historians and critics as among the most influential European designers of the 20th century. Known in Italy as “Re Giorgio” – King Giorgio – he was celebrated for his exacting standards, personally overseeing everything from advertising campaigns to the way models’ hair was styled before stepping on the runway.

Many celebrities have paid tribute to the designer, including Cindy Crawford, who has a long working relationship with him. In fact, their relationship extended into her personal life, with Crawford wearing a navy Armani suit instead of a dress when she eloped with Richard Gere in 1991.

On Instagram, Crawford wrote: “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of a legend, Giorgio Armani. A true master of his craft.”