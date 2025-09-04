Giorgio Armani: The master of the power suit’s boldest celebrity looks from Julia Roberts to Adele

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Few designers have defined elegance like Giorgio Armani, whose death at 91 was announced on Thursday.

From the understated power suits that reshaped professional style to the red-carpet gowns that have graced Hollywood’s biggest stars, Armani’s influence is undeniable.

Over the year’s Armani’s name became synonymous with acting royalty like Julia Roberts and Richard Gere.

He was also known for his collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, including Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

“Working with the stars back in those days was quite easy, a mutual encounter between young actors looking for new ways to dress and a designer, me, keen on modern dressing,” Armani told Harper’s Bazaar last year. “I was an outsider at first, but I was able to build real and lasting friendships with many stars. Today the workflow is different.”

open image in gallery Giorgio Armani is being remembered following his death aged 91 ( PA Archive )

Here, we take a look at some of Armani’s most memorable red carpet fashion moments.

Diane Keaton at the 1978 Academy Awards

open image in gallery Diane Keaton wore an Armani suit to the 1987 Oscars ( Ron Galella Collection/Getty )

Keaton turned heads in the oversized Armani suit, which would come to be known as the designer’s signature look.

The designer told Grazia in 2020: “Someone like Diane had a completely different idea of what the image of stardom should be – she wanted to be a relatable person first, a star second. You can see how Diane makes a tailored jacket – in a style normally associated with a man’s suit – look thoroughly modern and individual.

“It’s interesting to look back at this because, in 1978, all of us were adjusting how we thought of ourselves, socially and professionally. In particular, women were discovering a new voice as professionals. I found myself the designer credited with giving these women an appropriate wardrobe – something that could compete sartorially with what their male colleagues were wearing. Diane is channelling that spirit with this outfit.”

Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globe Awards

open image in gallery Julia Roberts at the 1990 Golden Globe Awards ( Ron Galella Collection/Getty )

Roberts wore a menswear-inspired Armani suit to the awards, at which she accepted the Best Supporting Actress trophy for Steel Magnolias.

“I loved the shape of it,” she told InStyle in 2014, revealing that she bought the suit off the rack. “For me, this was the epitome of being dressed up.”

Roberts would develop a friendship with Armani, who would dress her for countless events, including the 2004 Oscars.

Jodie Foster at the 1992 Academy Awards

open image in gallery Jodie Foster wore Armani to the 1992 Academy Awards ( Getty Images )

Foster accepted her second Oscar wearing a sequined Armani suit. The designer told Grazia of the look: “I have fond memories of Jodie, who I rescued from the worst dressed list at the Oscars. For her second Oscar, she wore a tuxedo of mine, and she was considered one of the best dressed at the ceremony.

“It was fun putting an actress in a traditionally male style at an event where women usually wear dramatic and often overblown evening gowns,” he continued. “Even today, after more than 30 years, I still have the pleasure of dressing her for all important occasions.”

Katie Holmes at her 2006 wedding to Tom Cruise

open image in gallery Katie Holmes wore an Armani gown to marry Tom Cruise in 2006 ( Getty Images )

Holmes wore a custom Armani gown for her nuptials. The dress was hand-embroidered and took hundreds of hours to complete. She paired it with a matching ivory silk tulle veil and an organza floor-length train, also designed by Armani.

The designer himself was in attendance at the wedding at Odescalchi Castle outside Rome.

Cruise and their daughter Suri also wore Armani looks on the day.

Anne Hathaway at the 2009 Academy Awards

open image in gallery Anne Hathaway wore Armani to the 2009 Oscars ( Getty )

Armani told InStyle of Hathaway, clad in a mermaid-style gown for the 2009 Oscars: “Anne is so lovely and ethereal — she reminds me of the great actresses of Hollywood's Golden Age. For this reason, I dressed her as a type of fairy-mermaid, pure and sparkling.”

Lady Gaga at the 2010 Grammy Awards

open image in gallery Lady Gaga wore multiple Armani outfits to the 2010 Grammys ( Getty )

Armani was behind the design of several looks the singer wore to the 2010 Grammy Awards.

“We hear Lady Gaga's music everywhere we go. It is like a soundtrack of our times,” Armani said in a release at the time. “In addition to her formidable songwriting skills, she is a modern fashion phenomenon. I am delighted to be creating these outfits on such an important night for her, the Grammys.”

Gaga then chose the designer to make the costumes for her global 2011 Monster Ball tour.

Princess Charlene at her 2011 wedding to Prince Albert of Monaco

open image in gallery Princess Charlene wore an Armani wedding gown ( Getty )

The former Olympic swimmer opted for an Armani gown for her 2011 wedding. The designer created an off-white Privé dress with embellished silk and a long train and veil.

Armani said in a press release that he was aiming for “a completely modern look, without any obvious sense of nostalgia or revivalism.”

Adele at the 2012 Grammy Awards

open image in gallery Adele opted for Armani and won all six awards for which she was nominated ( Getty )

Fresh off the success of her album 21, the singer wore a black, floor-length, three-quarter-sleeve dress covered in sequins, with a fitted bodice that flared slightly into a classic A-line silhouette. She paired it with diamond earrings and a bold red lipstick.

That night, Adele won six Grammys, including Album of the Year.

In a Vogue “73 Questions” video, Adele reflected on that moment: “And I was pregnant, so I just love that dress.”

Cate Blanchett at the 2014 Academy Awards

open image in gallery Cate Blanchett in Armani at the 2014 Oscars ( Getty Images )

Blanchett took home her second Oscar in 2014 while dressed in Armani.

Speaking of the gown, the designer told Grazia: “One of the occasions on which I look back fondly is the 2014 Academy Awards: she was not only marvellous on the red carpet, but with her acceptance speech she also proved the power and glory of one of the greatest actresses in Hollywood today.”

Nicole Kidman at the 2018 Academy Awards

open image in gallery Nicole Kidman wore Armani at the 2018 Oscars ( AFP via Getty Images )

Kidman, a long-time Armani fan, told Vogue in 2023: “I adore Mr. Armani and the whole Armani family.”

Armani told Grazia of Kidman’s 2018 Oscars design: “This blue satin dress with its prominent bow was designed to look chic and effortless, and mirrors the special character of the woman who is wearing it.”