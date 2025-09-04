Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer, dies aged 91

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Giorgio Armani, the legendary Italian fashion designer and who built a sartorial empire, has died aged 91.

The Italian-born billionaire, who revolutionised fashion with his off-the-rack menswear range, died at home on Thursday.

"With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani," the fashion house said in a statement.

He had been unwell for some time and was forced to miss his group's shows at Milan's Men's Fashion Week in June, marking the first time he had missed one of his catwalk events.

A funeral chamber will be reportedly set up on Saturday and Sunday in Milan, the company said, followed by a private funeral at an unspecified date.

open image in gallery Giorgio Armani, who has died, aged 91 ( Getty Images )

With one of the most recognisable names in the industry, Armani is considered by fashion historians and commentators to be one of the most influential figures in European fashion of the 20th century.

He is credited for giving working women in the Eighties a wardrobe of feminine, timeless and wearable suits for them to wear to the office. He would say later in his career that he designed elegant styles for the “public, not the fashion industry”.

After the launch of his eponymous label in 1975, the designer oversaw the expansion of his signature menswear line into an international luxury fashion empire including Emporio Armani, Armani Exchange and a higher-end Giorgio Armani line, to also offering accessories, footwear, cosmetics and home decor.

Before his death, Armani was named Italy’s second-richest man, after the heir to the Nutella empire, Giovanni Ferrero, with his business expanding to restaurants, luxury hotels – such as one Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates – and a beauty partnership with L’Oréal.

Armani’s designs have evolved over the decades, but he is largely credited for revolutionising the way that women dressed for work and expressed themselves in professional environments. His runway shows were more decadent: his catwalks would shimmer with extravagant headpieces, ruffled collars and sequinned dresses – yet with the garment’s construction based on classic silhouettes.

open image in gallery Giorgio Armani receives his share of applause after presenting his Emporio Fall-Winter 2007-2008 men's fashion collection ( AP2007 )

Born in the northern Italian town of Piacenza on 11 July 1934, Armani was raised by his parents Maria Raimondi and Ugo Armani alongside his older brother Sergio and younger sister Rosanna. He described his family as growing up with not much money, but his school friends would be jealous of his clothes, which were all handmade by his mother.

He said later in his career that he was always inspired by his parents’ “inner elegance”, even though they couldn’t afford luxury items.

Long before Armani successfully tried his hand at fashion, he grew up aspiring towards a career in medicine, and studied an undergraduate course in the department of medicine at the University of Milan, before dropping out in 1953 after three years.

Armani briefly joined the Italian army and was placed in an infirmary in Verona shortly after leaving university for two years. But he took a new pathway when he became a window dresser for La Rinascente, a prominent department store in Milan, where he would work his way up to become a sales associate in the menswear department, and later secured his first designing role at Nino Cerruti in the 1960s.

In the late Sixties, Armani met architect Sergio Galeotti, which sparked the beginning of their personal and professional relationship that lasted many years, with the pair founding Armani’s namesake label together in 1975, when Armani was 31 years old. That October, Armani presented his first collection of men’s ready-to-wear for spring/summer 1976 and produced a women’s line for the same season.

open image in gallery Giorgio Armani pictured in Sydney, Australia 2007 ( Getty Images )

They didn’t witness their breakthrough until five years later in 1980, when they dressed actor Richard Gere for his role as Julian Kaye in the film American Gigolo. Armani used his passion for cinema as an opportunity for advertising, like designing costumes for the 1987 film The Untouchables, and later went on to dress Leonardo DiCaprio’s character for the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street.

Armani was known firstly for revolutionising simple and elegant suits, but later expanded the business beyond the realms of ready-to-wear fashion, and in the late Eighties, he signed an agreement with French beauty company L’Oréal to create perfumes and cosmetics for Armani Beauty – which still see high mainstream success today – and introduced the Armani Junior, Armani Jeans, and Emporio Armani lines. He introduced more lines such as Emporio Underwear, Swimwear, and Accessories in 1982.

In 1991, he opened a line of simpler designs, selling more day-to-day pieces like T-shirts, for men and women under the name A/X Armani Exchange.

Armani would dress Hollywood stars and musicians, and was responsible for deciding the style of his longtime friend Eric Clapton, who had his whole band wear Armani.

While the designer was intensely private about his personal life, he admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair in 2000: “I have had women in my life. And sometimes men.”

Until his death, he was the chief executive and the sole shareholder of Giorgio Armani S.p.A, which makes the brand one of the few leading Italian labels from that era to remain independent from conglomerate groups.

Into the 2000s, Armani remained a pioneer in fashion and technology: he was the first designer in the haute couture world to broadcast a collection live on the internet in 2007, for his Armani Privé spring/summer 2007 fashion show via MSN.

open image in gallery Armani acknowledges the applause of the audience at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023 on June 20, 2022 ( Getty Images )

Armani remained closely involved in the day-to-day running of the business, while his aides had previously claimed that there wasn’t a document or financial figure he didn’t sign off.

The designer told The Financial Times in the years before his death that he was afraid to die because he would no longer be in control of his namesake label.

“I know Giorgio Armani, the company, is identified with me, so it is my responsibility to make sure this will continue and that the company will have a footprint that will resemble il signor Armani,” he said in 2023.

Later in his career, he became increasingly outspoken about people in the fashion industry, such as calling US Vogue editor Anna Wintour “not professional” and, on another occasion, criticising the way some gay men dress, by saying “a man has to be a man”.

Armani previously called John Galliano, the Dior designer who was sacked in 2011 after making anti-semitic remarks in a Paris bar, “a genius but also a victim”.

He once said that his own designs were for the “public, not the fashion industry”, in response to critics who said that his designs were too commercial or too boring.

Armani does not have any children. But he is survived by his nieces Roberta and Silvana Armani, who work for the Armani group, while Andrea Camerana, his nephew, is a board member.