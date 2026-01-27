Ghostbusters star, 80, reveals exercise he does three times each day to stay flexible

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Ernie Hudson has revealed his secret to staying fit and flexible at 80 years old.

Hudson, who starred as Winston Zeddemore in the 1984 Ghostbusters film, spoke about his daily exercise routine Monday on Today after previously showing off his lean figure in an issue of Men’s Health earlier this month.

“When I get up, I like to do a set of pushups first thing and throughout the day,” the legendary performer said, explaining that he does three rounds of pushups daily. “By the end of the day, I should have at least 100 pushups.”

When the Today co-hosts appeared stunned at his daily commitment, Hudson insisted that spreading out the sessions made a difference.

“When you say 100 pushups, we’re not talking about a manner of minutes,” he explained. “You’re not talking about an hour. It doesn’t take an hour.”

open image in gallery Ghostbusters actor Ernie Hudson (right) has revealed his workout regimen that keeps him flexible at age 80 ( Sony )

open image in gallery Hudson, 80, spoke about his fitness routine Monday on ‘Today’ ( Today )

The Blue Bloods actor, who turned 80 in December, said the workout does not require him to go to the gym, and allows him to exercise even when he travels for work.

He noted that he sometimes adds squats to the routine “just to get the blood flowing in the legs.”

When asked how much weight Hudson lifts during his gym sessions, he responded that the method does not matter to him as much as the movement.

“I just think at this age it's more important to just be flexible to be able to present well, and to do the work that I do, it's required,” Hudson said. “I was working with a good friend who was on a walker, and I thought, ‘You know what, I want to avoid that as long as I can.’

Hudson went on to say that getting his blood flowing with exercise is a key part of his routine. He added: “Aging is inevitable, but in the meantime let me do what I can do.”

In addition to Ghostbusters, the legendary actor starred in movies including The Basketball Diaries and Miss Congeniality. Over the years, he has also appeared in iconic TV shows like HBO’s Oz, Grace and Frankie, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Desperate Housewives.

After returning to his iconic Ghostbusters role in the franchise’s 2024 sequel Frozen Empire, Hudson said he viewed his character’s happy ending as an “example of what’s possible.”

“I mean, I’m 78 years old,” he told The Independent at the time. “I want to be a healthy man. I want to be a man with at least a few dollars. My wife and I have been together almost 50 years. I want to be just an example of a good life.”