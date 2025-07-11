Donnie Wahlberg’s Blue Bloods spinoff recasts longtime actor after 14 seasons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Blue Bloods spin-off series, Boston Blue, is officially in the works — but without one of its original cast members.

Donnie Wahlberg’s character from the crime procedural, Danny Reagan, will be returning along with his son, Sean Reagan. However, Andrew Terraciano, who played Sean during all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods, will no longer be portraying the character.

Instead, Mika Amonsen will join the cast in the role of Wahlberg’s TV son, according to People.

Amonsen has guest-starred on shows like Suits and Reacher.

It’s not clear why the role was recast.

open image in gallery Mika Amonsen will join the cast of 'Boston Blue' ( AFP via Getty Images )

Terraciano, who appeared in 292 of the original series’ 293 episodes, hasn’t spoken publicly about not returning to the role. However, when filming wrapped on Blue Bloods in 2024, he penned a lengthy social media post.

“It feels like, after 15 years, ‘family’ isn’t a big enough word for all of the people at Blue Bloods that have changed me, and helped me, and grown with me,” Terraciano wrote.

“I am so unbelievably grateful to every single person that has guided me and provided me with wisdom and lessons that I will hold with me. Though it would be another essay to explain just one of the lessons or inside jokes that we have, I will never forget what I learned on that set in Brooklyn - ‘Run fast, laugh hard, be kind.’”

“To the cast and crew, tell everyone you can how fantastic this was, because it was fantastic, and consider this a formal thank you to each and every one of you,” he continued. “I look forward to seeing everything you all go out and do. Sean Reagan, I let you go.”

Blue Bloods was cancelled by CBS in 2024, despite protests from the show’s stars. The show, which premiered in 2010, follows fictional New York police commissioner and family patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his children, who all work within law enforcement.

open image in gallery Donnie Wahlberg will spearhead the ‘Blue Bloods’ spin off series ( CBS )

The spin-off, starring Wahlberg, was announced just two months after the cancellation as an expansion of the Blue Bloods universe that was fleshed out over 14 years.

Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis are writing the series that will see Wahlberg’s Danny take a new job with the Boston Police Department. In addition to following Wahlberg’s character, Boston Blue will focus on Sean becoming a patrolman for the Boston police department.

Sean has “relocated to Boston to start a new chapter as a Boston PD patrolman. Sean committed himself to pursuing his family’s legacy but wanted to do so on his own terms, which meant joining a department outside of his hometown. Danny’s decision to stay in Boston gives this father and son duo a chance to reconnect on a deeper level,” according to CBS.

The cast will also include Sonequa Martin-Green, Gloria Reuben, Maggie Lawson, Marcus Scribner, and Ernie Hudson. It’s not yet clear if Selleck will return.