Blue Bloods cast react as long-running CBS police series ends for good

The cast of Blue Bloods have bid farewell to the show, which has ended for good after 14 years.

On Friday (13 December), the long-running procedural drew to an end after being cancelled by CBS – despite protestations from the show’s stars.

Since news of the police show’s cancellation was announced, cast members Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynihan and Tom Selleck were outspoken in their disappointment with the network’s decision.

While news may not have come as a huge surprise considering the latest season was only commissioned when the cast and producers agreed to a 25 per cent pay cut, Moynihan said that “everybody was really upset and sad” with the announcement – and after the finale aired, they paid tribute to the show.

ADA Erin Reagan actor Moynihan shared a selection of behind-the-scenes photos from the show, writing on X/Twitter: “Wish I could post a photo of every one of the cast and crew who has helped make @BlueBloods_CBS what it is. It took a village and I love that village! See y’all at 11pm with a few tears in our eyes!”

Wahlberg, who played Detective 1st Grade Daniel "Danny" Reagan, added: “Thank you for all the love – through all the years! All 14 of them to be exact. We are on to whatever comes next, and whatever that is, we do it together, again! As always! Thank you Blockheads!”

Officer Edit "Eddie" Janko actor Vanessa Ray wrote on Instagram: “On the eve of our last episode, I’m thinking about my partners. We used to laugh about the number of times we were scripted to say ‘I need a partner I can trust…’ I assure you I trust Will, Yasha, Lauren and Ian with my life.

“My confidants, my pastors, my mirrors, my guides,my friends. This is a bond that will last forever. Thank you. I love you. Always.

Meanwhile, Marisa Ramirez, who played Detective 1st Grade Maria Baez, said: “The final #bluebloods Friday. Such an honour and a privilege to be a part of this miracle. Thank you to all of the amazing fans that made this show the success that it has been. I tried many times to make a short video thanking you all but the tears wouldn’t stop.”

“Thank you to the best cast and crew in the world for filling my heart with so much love, laughter and memories to last a lifetime. You are all so wildly talented and I wish you all nothing but continued success and joy.

open image in gallery Marisa Ramirez in ‘Blue Bloods’ ( CBS )

“I can’t wait to be back on the East coast with you all someday working on the next miracle that we will make happen. So blessed to be able to call you all my blue Bloods family.”

Discussing the decision to cancel Blue Bloods once and for all, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said: “We really want to thank the cast and crew, everyone involved in the show. We absolutely will miss the family dinners. It is important to give the show the send off it deserves.”

She said CBS “loves” the cast’s “passion for the show”, but stated: “All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule.”

Blue Bloods, which premiered in 2010, follows fictional New York police commissioner and family patriarch Frank Raegan (Selleck) and his children, who all work within law enforcement.

At the time of its cancellation, Selleck said in a statement: “For the past 13 years it has been an honour and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family.

open image in gallery Tom Selleck in ‘Blue Bloods’ ( CBS )

“Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.

“Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”