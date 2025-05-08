The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

New police bodycam footage shows the moment the brother of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin was shot dead by police.

Geoffrey Stirling, 45, was pulled over after running a red light while riding a motorcycle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California, at about 9.15 p.m. on April 17.

Bodycam and dashcam footage released by the Newport Beach Police Department late Wednesday reveals the moment an “uncooperative” Stirling was eventually shot dead after accusing him of grabbing the cop’s taser.

“The officer was able to break free and as Mr Stirling pointed the taser at him, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” NBPD Press Information Officer Sergeant Steve Oberon said in a video statement alongside the footage.

open image in gallery Police bodycam footage reveals the moment Geoffrey Stirling, the brother of RHOC star Lydia McLaughlin, was shot dead by cops ( Newport Beach Police Department/YouTube )

After being recorded running a red light at an intersection, Stirling pulls over to the side of the road. The officer approached Stirling on foot, and a few seconds later, he got off his bike.

“You okay?” the officer asked.

“I haven’t been drinking, officer,” Stirling replied. “I’m fully sober, I’m just trying to stay safe.”

He is then told to sit down on the curb, to which an irate Stirling responds, “I don’t care what you’re telling me to do.”

“Stop, stop! Come here,” the officer said as Stirling attempted to get back on his bike.

After radioing in that Stirling was not cooperating and refusing to comply with repeated demands to sit down, Stirling asked for police to “stop harassing” him, before urging: “Don’t shoot me.”

open image in gallery An altercation broke out between the two men after Stirling appeared to lurch towards the officer ( Newport Beach Police Department/YouTube )

open image in gallery The officer can be seen drawing and pointing his weapon at Stirling as he called for the victim to 'drop' the taser ( Newport Beach Police Department/YouTube )

“I’m not going to shoot you,” the officer responded in the footage.

Stirling reached into his pocket, saying he was attempting to pull out some identification, leading to the officer responding: “Don’t reach for f***ing s**t.”

Stirling placed his hands beside his head as he began to walk towards the officer, again shirking demands to sit down. He then began to urinate in his pants as he walked towards the officer.

As the officer again radioed for back-up, Stirling lurched forward, causing an altercation to break out between the two men.

open image in gallery Geoffrey Stirling (pictured) was fatally shot by a Newport Beach police officer mid-last month ( Newport Beach Police Department/YouTube )

The officer’s bodycam was knocked off, but a dashboard camera in the police vehicle captured the rest of the incident from several feet away.

Stirling struck the officer multiple times in the head and removed the officer’s taser from his belt, at one point placing it against his head, police said.

“Drop it!,” the officer yelled before a volley of six shots could be heard ringing out.

Stirling stumbled backwards before dropping to the ground.

open image in gallery Stirling can be seen being tended to by back-up police officers ‘seconds’ after the shooting ( Newport Beach Police Department/YouTube )

Additional officers arrived on the scene “seconds” after Stirling was shot, Oberon said in the statement.

Newport Beach Fire Department personnel attempted to deliver lifesaving support before Stirling was transported to the Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Stirling family released a statement following the release of the NBPD footage, raising “grave” concerns about the officer’s actions.

“Of grave and specific concern is that the videos appear to show [Stirling] moving away from the officer at the time he was shot six times,” read the statement, first obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News. “The family through their attorneys plan to file a lawsuit in Federal Court to obtain full answers and seek accountability.”

open image in gallery Lydia Mclaughlin, the RHOC star, said earlier this week that her ‘heart is broken’ as she laid her brother, Stirling, to rest ( Getty )

Despite the footage capturing officers surrounding a prone Stirling, the family contested that “no aid was initially offered” to the victim after the shooting and stated his death was caused by blood loss.

“The family remains heartbroken and devastated that Geoff was taken from them in what appears to be an unjustified use of lethal force,” they said.

McLaughlin, who appeared on RHOC for seasons eight and 12, shared a video on Instagram of her brother being laid to rest earlier this week.

“My heart is broken, and the shock still hasn’t settled,” she wrote. “But even in the sorrow, I cling to what I know is true: God is good. He is in control.”

The California Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into the incident last month.

The Independent has contacted the NBPD for more information.