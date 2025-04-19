Former Real Housewife Lydia McLaughlin reveals brother killed during traffic stop

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The brother of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lydia McLaughlin was fatally shot by police in California.

Geoffrey Shyam Stirling was shot and killed by law enforcement during a routine traffic stop on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, according to TMZ.

Stirling, 45, was reportedly riding his motorcycle when police pulled him over on April 17.

Sources said he was being “uncooperative” and at least one Newport Beach officer shot him. No law enforcement officials were injured.

The California Attorney General's Office has since launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement confirming the death to TMZ, McLaughlin, 44, said: “My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, family, and the community. We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”

McLaughlin’s TMZ statement was followed by a cryptic post on Instagram. The reality star alum took to her channel to share an image with the message, “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.”

open image in gallery Lydia McLaughlin’s brother was fatally shot by police in Newport Beach, California, at age 45 ( Getty )

Next to the post, she wrote: “Because of the pain of Good Friday, we have the JOY of Easter Sunday. #JesusIsLord.”

Also on Instagram, the Newport Beach Police Department revealed more details about the incident.

“On April 17, 2025, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Newport Beach Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle on West Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital,” the post read. “The rider, identified as Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, a 45-year-old resident of Laguna Niguel, was stopped for a traffic violation.

“Shortly after being stopped, Stirling became uncooperative and assaulted the officer. During the ensuing violent altercation, Stirling managed to remove the department-issued taser from the officer’s duty belt and attempted to deploy it multiple times against the officer. At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

“Additional officers responded to the scene and rendered medical aid to Stirling until personnel from the Newport Beach Fire Department arrived. Stirling was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased,” the post continued.

The Independent has contacted McLaughlin’s representatives for comments.

McLaughlin only appeared in Real Housewives of Orange County for seasons eight and 12. She’s also starred in Tamra’s OC Wedding, What’s Up Orange County, and Meetings with Remarkable People.

The on-screen star has been married to her husband Doug McLaughlin since 2006.