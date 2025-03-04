Beat insomnia with push-ups, over-60s told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Push-ups and planks can help older people beat insomnia, according to new research highlighting the added benefits of strength training.

Sleep quality declines with age, with researchers pointing out that one in five older people struggles with insomnia - a problem that can have negative effects on people’s health, work and day-to-day life.

The study, published in the journal Family Medicine And Community Health, said: “Older people have more significant insomnia than younger people.

“Between 30 per cent and 48 per cent of seniors complain of sleepiness while 12–20 per cent have insomnia problems.

“Strong evidence links sleeplessness to depression, anxiety and other mental health disorders.

“Several studies have linked sleeplessness to metabolic syndrome, hypertension and heart disease. Cognitive decline and prostate cancer risk are related to insomnia.”

open image in gallery Strength training using either dumbbells or body weight was found to help reduce sleeplessness ( Getty Images )

Previous research had found that exercise can help improve sleep, but researchers wanted to find out what types of exercise helped best.

To answer this question, they looked at 24 clinical trials involving 2,045 people who were aged 60 and over.

They found that resistance or strength training, using either weights such as dumbbells, or body weight exercises including push-ups and planks helped reduce sleeplessness.

Aerobic exercise (such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming) or a mix of exercises (such as aerobic classes, weight training and Pilates) also helped tackle insomnia, though it was less effective.

open image in gallery Strength training exercises helped the best to reduce insomnia, the researchers found ( Getty Images )

The types of exercise covered by the studies included: aerobic, such as cycling, dancing, swimming, brisk walking, and hiking; resistance, such as lifting weights, arm curls, wall push-ups, and resistance machines; balance, such as sideways walking, heel-to-toe walking, one-leg standing; flexibility, such as gymnastics, yoga, dance and Pilates; and combination exercise which included several types.

Across all the studies, more than half included exercise that was mild to moderate, or moderate intensity, with the average length of a session just over 50 minutes, and frequency around two to three times a week. On average, the exercise programmes lasted 14 weeks.

The results showed that, using a standard scale of sleep and sleep quality, strength/resistance exercise was the most effective at cutting insomnia.

The scale used was the Global Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (GPSQI), which is a simple questionnaire used to assess sleep.

Using this, detailed analysis showed that strength/resistance exercise improved the GPSQI by 5.75 points.

open image in gallery The research found all exercise was beneficial but strength training had the biggest impact ( Getty Images )

Aerobic exercise improved the GPSQI by 3.76 points while combination exercise improved it by 2.54.

The researchers, from the Mahidol University Faculty of Medicine in Bangkok, concluded: “Exercise that strengthens muscles, rather than aerobic or combination exercises, is the most effective way to enhance sleep quality.”

Huw Edwards, chief executive of ukactive, the UK’s trade body for the physical activity sector, said: “Physical activity has a huge role to play in our physical and mental health, with benefits such as better sleep, reduced stress and anxiety, and improved productivity, social connection and wellbeing.

“This study shows the essential role resistance training can play in tackling insomnia for older age groups, and we know that exercise not only supports quality sleep but that a good night’s sleep can help us feel better and be more productive the following day.

“Our own research also shows that one of the main motivations people have for exercising is to help them sleep better (66 per cent), so it is essential that everyone, no matter their age, background or ability, feels supported to be physically active in their daily lives.

“We want to make the UK the most active nation in Europe, which would bring savings of up to £1bn a year in healthcare spending linked to physical inactivity, and an additional £3.6bn in GDP through increased productivity.”