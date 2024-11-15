Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gayle King just shared some very personal information about her bedtime routine in a new interview.

The 69-year-old revealed her sleeping habits during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I always sleep in a big old ratty T-shirt but I don’t like wearing underwear,” King told the 50 First Dates actress.

While many prefer to tuck themselves in wearing plaid pajamas or silk sets, King said she’s always been more of an easy breezy gal. “I like to feel the breeze down there. At night, I do,” she continued.

For her part, Barrymore said her bedtime fashion depends on who is at home.

“Here’s how I roll. If no one’s in the house, including the kids – they go and stay at their dad’s for the night – I will sleep in the nude,” she told King. “I love it. I lock all the doors and I just parade around like a little jaybird.”

The 49-year-old Charlie’s Angels lead shares her two daughters – Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10 – with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Gayle King admits she never wears underwear to bed ( Getty Images )

On the topic of going commando, Barrymore recalled convincing her daughters they should ditch their diapers by telling them they needed to let things “breathe” down there.

She said: “I used to say to the girls – they’ll be so horrified by this – but I was like, ‘You must let it breathe. Let’s take a breathing break.’

“With those diapers on you all the time? Nuh-uh. We’re just gonna go on a walkabout and whatever happens, happens,” Barrymore continued. “And yes, women should feel the breeze.”

Earlier this week, the Scream actor made headlines after an awkward encounter with Martha Stewart on her eponymous talk show. During her November 12 episode, Barrymore sat down with the 83-year-old cooking connoisseur to dish about her new cookbook.

At one point in their conversation, Barrymore questioned if anything makes Stewart feel “soft and gooey” on the inside, prompting the chef to admit “soft and gooey treatment” does. As Stewart spoke, Barrymore leaned in closer, patting her back and rubbing her arm.

With an eyebrow raised, Stewart looked straight at the audience before quipping, “You’re the wrong gender,” causing Barrymore to dramatically fall back onto the couch in mock defeat.

“I know!” Barrymore joked. “Although the way it’s going with men, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore.”

Barrymore, known for her affectionate interviewing style, has previously acknowledged her “touchy” reputation. In September, she admitted she’s working on the “physical proximity” with guests but finds it hard to break the habit, despite being “horrified” by feedback calling her “too touchy.”