Bethenny Frankel ridicules Drew Barrymore over touchy Martha Stewart interview

Bethenny Frankel roasted Drew Barrymore for being too touchy while interviewing Martha Stewart.

On Tuesday (November 13), the Charlie’s Angels star sparked headlines after asking the famously aloof chef what makes her feel “soft and gooey,” while stroking her forearm on her popular talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. In a moment viewers called “awkward” and “cringey,” Stewart responded by playfully pushing Barrymore away.

In a clip shared on Tuesday evening on TikTok, Frankel chimed in with her two cents, hardly containing her laughter.

“I can’t,” she began with a smirk. “I tried, but I can’t, because what makes Martha Stewart soft and gooey is Ghiradelli chocolate brownies, her pre-prison net worth, and getting Drew Barrymore’s paw off her back.”

“Because Martha Stewart is not touchy-feely, nor soft and gooey,” Frankel added.

Many fans in the comments section seemed to agree with Frankel’s reaction.

Bethenny Frankel appeared on ‘The Apprentice: Martha Stewart’ in 2005 ( Getty Images for Paramount )

“That clip made me want to crawl out of my skin,” one user confessed, while another said, “That clip was SO hard to watch... I was backing up while watching it.”

Others chimed in, calling Stewart “the ice queen.”

In the interview, Barrymore and Stewart had been discussing Stewart’s latest cookbook, her 100th, when Barrymore leaned in and asked what makes her feel “soft and gooey.” Stewart replied, “Soft and gooey treatment,” prompting Barrymore to slide closer, patting Stewart’s back and stroking her arm.

With an eyebrow raised, Stewart looked straight at the audience before quipping, “You’re the wrong gender,” causing Barrymore to dramatically fall back onto the couch in mock defeat.

“I know!” Barrymore joked. “Although the way it’s going with men, Martha, I’m not so sure anymore.”

Barrymore, known for her affectionate interviewing style, has previously acknowledged her “touchy” reputation. In September, she admitted she’s working on the “physical proximity” with guests but finds it hard to break the habit, despite being “horrified” by feedback calling her “too touchy.”

Meanwhile, Frankel has been sharing stories of her own complicated history with Stewart on TikTok, including anecdotes from her time as a runner-up on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart in 2005.

In her TikTok series, Frankel described the relationship as complex and “far from friendly,” even recalling Stewart calling her a “pest” on her now-defunct talk show.

However, Frankel acknowledged the mutual respect they share, saying, “I’ve always respected her work ethic... and whether or not she’ll admit it, she feels the same way about me.”