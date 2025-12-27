Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A brand of gourmet milk chocolate bars has been urgently recalled due to an unlisted allergen.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is warning customers that 112 units of Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based milk chocolate bars may contain hazelnuts that were not listed on the label.

The plant-based sweet was made by Fran’s Chocolates, Ltd. in Seattle and was sold in 1.1 oz packages at four stores in the area. It was sold online between October 9 and December 15.

The FDA announced the recall December 20, adding that one customer has already reported having an allergic reaction from the chocolate. No other illness or death has been noted. Fran’s did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

The almond milk chocolate ingredient had been tested for trace amounts of hazelnuts and tested positive, leading manufacturers to discover it had been processed on the same equipment as other products, health officials said.

open image in gallery Over 100 units of Fran's Chocolate have been recalled ahead of Christmas. ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Fran's Chocolates is recalling Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based because it has undeclared hazelnuts ( US Food & Drug Administration )

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to hazelnut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the recall announcement said. The chocolate bar already included traces of milk, peanuts, and sesame, according to its label.

Customers who have the chocolates are urged not to consume the product and to contact the company. The bars can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Tree nuts, including hazelnuts, are some of the most common allergens. About 3.5 million people in the U.S. have a tree nut allergy.

The chocolate bars are not the only sweet treat facing a recall this festive season. Holiday bark sold at Aldi has also been recalled due to the presence of undeclared allergens in two flavors of the dessert.

Silvestri Sweets Inc. issued a voluntary recall that was expanded on December 23 after there was a packaging mix-up with the Choceur-branded Holiday Barks that switched the bags of the Cookie Butter Holiday Bark and the bags of the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark.

That means meant that cookie butter flavor might contain undeclared pecans, while the pecan, cranberry & cinnamon flavor might contain undeclared wheat.

Aldi also recently recalled its Perfect Christmas Mozzarella Sticks in Blankets and urged customers not to eat them due to another allergy risk. The affected batch, which has a use-by date of December 15 and a barcode of 4069365328743, contained egg without the ingredient being mentioned on the label.