When it comes to festive cocktails, why do we settle for lacklustre mulled wine or the inevitable Baileys-on-ice cliché? Christmas deserves more glamour in the glass, a bit of sparkle to match the tinsel.

This year, the drinks scene has been shaken and stirred by bartenders who treat mixology as an art form, crafting concoctions that wouldn’t look out of place in Santa’s own speakeasy.

Whether you’re hosting a holiday soirée or just seeking solace from the in-laws, these seasonal sippers – from reimagined classics to citrusy showstoppers – are your new liquid traditions. Forget predictable pints; this is Christmas, bottled.

Sazerac Snaith

open image in gallery The cocktail that whispers luxury, with a little edge. Perfect for late-night toasts ( Andrew Livingstone )

By: Hannah Kowalski, co-founder of SESTA

Ingredients:

½ tbsp of sugar

4-5 dashes Peychauds bitters

25ml brandy

25ml bourbon (you could use 50ml of either of these spirits)

Sambuca (a splash to line the glass)

Method:

1. In a stirring jar, muddle the sugar and Peychauds bitters and stir with ice until diluted, 30-60 secs (check taste before serving).

2. Drop a splash of sambuca in the glass and rotate to coat the inside of the glass. Pour out any excess.

3. Double strain into glass tumbler, serve with a big ice cube and a lemon twist.

Naked and Famous

open image in gallery A drink that’s as bold as its name – a citrusy mezcal gem for the adventurous ( Andrew Livingstone )

By: Hannah Kowalski, co-founder of SESTA

Ingredients:

20ml mescal

20ml aperol

20ml chartreuse

20ml lime

Method:

1. Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake well.

2. Single strain it into a coupe glass and garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.

Christmas Ruby

open image in gallery A festive jewel in liquid form – sip this and let the Christmas spirit flow ( Ian Walton )

By: Mario Aranguez, head bartender at Cornus

Ingredients:

30ml Rye whiskey

20ml Ruby Port

15ml lemon juice

5ml demerara sugar syrup

7ml Ms Better’s Bitters foamer

Glassware: Nick & Nora

Garnish: ground nutmeg over the top

Method:

1. Pour your whiskey, port, lemon juice, sugar syrup and bitters and strongly shake for 5-10 seconds.

2. Add ice and shake for 5-10 second more, before pouring into a frozen Nick & Nora glass.

3. Grate a little bit of nutmeg on top for garnish.

Noël in Normandy

open image in gallery The cosy fireside cocktail that tastes like a French Christmas market in a glass ( Ian Walton )

By: Mario Aranguez, head bartender at Cornus

Ingredients:

45ml Frapin Cognac

15ml sweet vermouth

15ml Calvados

10ml demerara syrup

Glassware: Nick & Nora

Garnish: apple slice

Method:

1. Pour cognac, Calvados, sugar syrup and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir for 15 seconds.

2. Pour the drink into a frozen Nick & Nora glass with an apple wedge on the edge.

Calamansi Margarita

open image in gallery A zesty, tropical escape from winter’s chill – because Christmas deserves a twist ( Rebecca Dickson )

By: Emanuel Ferris-Hue, bar manager at Wildflowers

Ingredients:

50ml Casamigos Reposdado Tequila

15ml Manzanilla Sherry

25ml Calamansi honey

15ml Lime

Tajun, to garnish

For the calamansi honey:

2 parts calamansi puree

1 part acacia honey

Method:

1. To make the calamansi honey, blend 2 parts calamansi puree with 1 part acacia honey.

2. Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake well and double strain into a short glass. Garnish the rim of the glass with Tajin.