Shake up the season: Festive cocktails that’ll make your Christmas sparkle
Forget mulled wine. From smoky mezcal twists to Cognac-laced classics, these cocktails from some of the UK’s top bartenders will take your Christmas celebrations to the next level
When it comes to festive cocktails, why do we settle for lacklustre mulled wine or the inevitable Baileys-on-ice cliché? Christmas deserves more glamour in the glass, a bit of sparkle to match the tinsel.
This year, the drinks scene has been shaken and stirred by bartenders who treat mixology as an art form, crafting concoctions that wouldn’t look out of place in Santa’s own speakeasy.
Whether you’re hosting a holiday soirée or just seeking solace from the in-laws, these seasonal sippers – from reimagined classics to citrusy showstoppers – are your new liquid traditions. Forget predictable pints; this is Christmas, bottled.
Sazerac Snaith
By: Hannah Kowalski, co-founder of SESTA
Ingredients:
½ tbsp of sugar
4-5 dashes Peychauds bitters
25ml brandy
25ml bourbon (you could use 50ml of either of these spirits)
Sambuca (a splash to line the glass)
Method:
1. In a stirring jar, muddle the sugar and Peychauds bitters and stir with ice until diluted, 30-60 secs (check taste before serving).
2. Drop a splash of sambuca in the glass and rotate to coat the inside of the glass. Pour out any excess.
3. Double strain into glass tumbler, serve with a big ice cube and a lemon twist.
Naked and Famous
By: Hannah Kowalski, co-founder of SESTA
Ingredients:
20ml mescal
20ml aperol
20ml chartreuse
20ml lime
Method:
1. Add all the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake well.
2. Single strain it into a coupe glass and garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.
Christmas Ruby
By: Mario Aranguez, head bartender at Cornus
Ingredients:
30ml Rye whiskey
20ml Ruby Port
15ml lemon juice
5ml demerara sugar syrup
7ml Ms Better’s Bitters foamer
Glassware: Nick & Nora
Garnish: ground nutmeg over the top
Method:
1. Pour your whiskey, port, lemon juice, sugar syrup and bitters and strongly shake for 5-10 seconds.
2. Add ice and shake for 5-10 second more, before pouring into a frozen Nick & Nora glass.
3. Grate a little bit of nutmeg on top for garnish.
Noël in Normandy
By: Mario Aranguez, head bartender at Cornus
Ingredients:
45ml Frapin Cognac
15ml sweet vermouth
15ml Calvados
10ml demerara syrup
Glassware: Nick & Nora
Garnish: apple slice
Method:
1. Pour cognac, Calvados, sugar syrup and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass with ice and stir for 15 seconds.
2. Pour the drink into a frozen Nick & Nora glass with an apple wedge on the edge.
Calamansi Margarita
By: Emanuel Ferris-Hue, bar manager at Wildflowers
Ingredients:
50ml Casamigos Reposdado Tequila
15ml Manzanilla Sherry
25ml Calamansi honey
15ml Lime
Tajun, to garnish
For the calamansi honey:
2 parts calamansi puree
1 part acacia honey
Method:
1. To make the calamansi honey, blend 2 parts calamansi puree with 1 part acacia honey.
2. Add all ingredients to a shaker. Shake well and double strain into a short glass. Garnish the rim of the glass with Tajin.
