Independent
The Ritz named UK’s best restaurant at National Restaurant Awards 2025

The National Restaurant Awards 2025 have crowned The Ritz in London as the UK’s top restaurant, with wins for Moor Hall, OMA and Skye Gyngell – and 56 London spots featured in the top 100

Hannah Twiggs
Monday 09 June 2025 17:00 EDT
Comments
The Ritz in London, crowned Best Restaurant in the UK at the 2025 National Restaurant Awards
The Ritz in London, crowned Best Restaurant in the UK at the 2025 National Restaurant Awards (Getty/iStock)

The Ritz has been named the UK’s best restaurant at the 2025 National Restaurant Awards, confirming what most already suspected – that old-school glamour still packs a punch.

It comes just four months after John Williams MBE and his brigade were awarded a second Michelin star to a standing ovation in Glasgow. Now, the chef’s two-decade tenure at the hotel has culminated in a first-place finish at Restaurant magazine’s definitive industry ranking.

Williams has long been a champion of haute cuisine – the kind that arrives under silver cloches and takes its cues from Escoffier – and his kitchen’s commitment to the classics is finally being recognised at the very top of the list.

“As a bastion of fine French food served in unashamedly refined surroundings, The Ritz stands alone in the UK,” said Restaurant editor Stefan Chomka. “The top 100 restaurants list reflects the diverse nature of our eating out scene and the changing trends within it, whether they be less formality, more farm-to-fork menus, or embracing new cuisines, but it’s also wonderful to see a restaurant unwavering in its focus finally get the recognition it merits.”

The rest of the top 10 tells a similar story – of tasting menus, white tablecloths and grand ambitions. Moor Hall in West Lancashire takes second place, with chef Mark Birchall also named Chef of the Year after picking up a third Michelin star earlier this year. Brett Graham’s The Ledbury – a once-closed, now better-than-ever West London heavyweight – takes third.

David Carter, the restaurateur behind Smokestak and Manteca, is this year’s Restaurateur of the Year, with two restaurants on the list – AGORA (no 51) and OMA, a bold, breezy newcomer to Borough Market, which storms in at no 6 as the highest new entry.

Claude Bosi, meanwhile, becomes the only chef with three restaurants in the top 100: Brooklands at no 20, Josephine Bouchon at no 23 and, perhaps most notably, the return of Bibendum at no 39 – a quiet endorsement of the fact that French food, in all its Lyonnaise, bistronomic and haute forms, is once again en vogue.

Spring’s Skye Gyngell was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, not just for her contribution to the British culinary landscape but for doing it all while quietly battling – and overcoming – a rare form of skin cancer. Chef to Watch went to Aaron Potter of Wildflowers – his debut London restaurant in Belgravia, inspired by Mediterranean flavours and relaxed neighbourhood hospitality.

Elsewhere, there were farewells and flourishes. Lyle’s, which closed last month after 11 years of service in Shoreditch, soared 55 places up the list to land at no 21 – a final nod to James Lowe’s impact on the shape of London dining.

The capital, once again, dominates – 56 of the 100 restaurants are London-based, including seven of the top 10. But the list also stretches across the UK. The Muddlers Club in Belfast was named best in Northern Ireland, Ynyshir claimed the Welsh crown and Edinburgh’s Lyla – run by Stuart Ralston – topped the Scottish list.

This year’s winners were announced at a ceremony at The Magazine London on Monday 9 June. The full top 100, as voted for by chefs, restaurateurs and food writers across the country, can be found below or at nationalrestaurantawards.co.uk.

National Restaurant of the Year: The Ritz

Chef of the Year: Mark Birchall, Moor Hall

Restaurateur of the Year: David Carter

Highest New Entry: OMA

Lifetime Achievement Award: Skye Gyngell

Chef to Watch: Aaron Potter, Wildflowers

Best Restaurant in England: The Ritz

Best Restaurant in Scotland: Lyla

Best Restaurant in Wales: Ynyshir

Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland: The Muddlers Club

  1. The Ritz
  2. Moor Hall
  3. The Ledbury
  4. Trinity
  5. Bouchon Racine
  6. OMA
  7. AngloThai
  8. Osip
  9. Ynyshir
  10. Dorian
  11. Mountain
  12. The Devonshire
  13. Kiln
  14. Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
  15. Woven by Adam Smith
  16. Ikoyi
  17. Lyla
  18. A Wong
  19. Da Terra
  20. Brooklands by Claude Bosi
  21. Lyle’s
  22. Kitchen Table
  23. Josephine Bouchon
  24. Endo at the Rotunda
  25. Paul Ainsworth at No.6
  26. Restaurant Pine
  27. Canteen
  28. The Unruly Pig
  29. Sabor
  30. Row on 5
  31. Restaurant Sat Bains
  32. BiBi
  33. Kolae
  34. The Sportsman
  35. L’Enclume
  36. Higher Ground
  37. Camille
  38. Core by Clare Smith
  39. Claude Bosi at Bibendum
  40. Chishuru
  41. The Glenturret Lalique
  42. Frog by Adam Handling
  43. JÖRO
  44. Grace & Savour
  45. Updown Farmhouse
  46. Dongnae
  47. Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons
  48. Opheem
  49. Restaurant Interlude
  50. KOL
  51. AGORA
  52. Akoko
  53. Chez Bruce
  54. Brat
  55. The Forest Side
  56. Gorse
  57. Humble Chicken
  58. Cornus
  59. Morchella
  60. Skof
  61. Sollip
  62. Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai
  63. Starling
  64. Plates
  65. Wilson’s
  66. The Kinneuchar Inn
  67. Solstice
  68. Annwn
  69. The Clove Club
  70. Wildflowers
  71. The French House
  72. Mýse
  73. Restaurant Hjem
  74. Sola
  75. The Angel at Hetton
  76. The Muddlers Club
  77. Heft
  78. Inver
  79. The Little Chartroom
  80. The Fordwich Arms
  81. The Black Swan at Oldstead
  82. Upstairs by Tom Shepherd
  83. The Grill by Tom Booton
  84. Hide
  85. The Parkers Arms
  86. Solo
  87. Fallow
  88. Forge at Middleton Lodge
  89. Lita
  90. The Quality Chophouse
  91. Planque
  92. Gymkhana
  93. Lisboeta
  94. Crocadon
  95. Luca
  96. The Seahorse
  97. The Palmerston
  98. Trivet
  99. St. JOHN
  100. Maison Francois

