The Ritz named UK’s best restaurant at National Restaurant Awards 2025
The National Restaurant Awards 2025 have crowned The Ritz in London as the UK’s top restaurant, with wins for Moor Hall, OMA and Skye Gyngell – and 56 London spots featured in the top 100
The Ritz has been named the UK’s best restaurant at the 2025 National Restaurant Awards, confirming what most already suspected – that old-school glamour still packs a punch.
It comes just four months after John Williams MBE and his brigade were awarded a second Michelin star to a standing ovation in Glasgow. Now, the chef’s two-decade tenure at the hotel has culminated in a first-place finish at Restaurant magazine’s definitive industry ranking.
Williams has long been a champion of haute cuisine – the kind that arrives under silver cloches and takes its cues from Escoffier – and his kitchen’s commitment to the classics is finally being recognised at the very top of the list.
“As a bastion of fine French food served in unashamedly refined surroundings, The Ritz stands alone in the UK,” said Restaurant editor Stefan Chomka. “The top 100 restaurants list reflects the diverse nature of our eating out scene and the changing trends within it, whether they be less formality, more farm-to-fork menus, or embracing new cuisines, but it’s also wonderful to see a restaurant unwavering in its focus finally get the recognition it merits.”
The rest of the top 10 tells a similar story – of tasting menus, white tablecloths and grand ambitions. Moor Hall in West Lancashire takes second place, with chef Mark Birchall also named Chef of the Year after picking up a third Michelin star earlier this year. Brett Graham’s The Ledbury – a once-closed, now better-than-ever West London heavyweight – takes third.
David Carter, the restaurateur behind Smokestak and Manteca, is this year’s Restaurateur of the Year, with two restaurants on the list – AGORA (no 51) and OMA, a bold, breezy newcomer to Borough Market, which storms in at no 6 as the highest new entry.
Claude Bosi, meanwhile, becomes the only chef with three restaurants in the top 100: Brooklands at no 20, Josephine Bouchon at no 23 and, perhaps most notably, the return of Bibendum at no 39 – a quiet endorsement of the fact that French food, in all its Lyonnaise, bistronomic and haute forms, is once again en vogue.
Spring’s Skye Gyngell was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, not just for her contribution to the British culinary landscape but for doing it all while quietly battling – and overcoming – a rare form of skin cancer. Chef to Watch went to Aaron Potter of Wildflowers – his debut London restaurant in Belgravia, inspired by Mediterranean flavours and relaxed neighbourhood hospitality.
Elsewhere, there were farewells and flourishes. Lyle’s, which closed last month after 11 years of service in Shoreditch, soared 55 places up the list to land at no 21 – a final nod to James Lowe’s impact on the shape of London dining.
The capital, once again, dominates – 56 of the 100 restaurants are London-based, including seven of the top 10. But the list also stretches across the UK. The Muddlers Club in Belfast was named best in Northern Ireland, Ynyshir claimed the Welsh crown and Edinburgh’s Lyla – run by Stuart Ralston – topped the Scottish list.
This year’s winners were announced at a ceremony at The Magazine London on Monday 9 June. The full top 100, as voted for by chefs, restaurateurs and food writers across the country, can be found below or at nationalrestaurantawards.co.uk.
National Restaurant of the Year: The Ritz
Chef of the Year: Mark Birchall, Moor Hall
Restaurateur of the Year: David Carter
Highest New Entry: OMA
Lifetime Achievement Award: Skye Gyngell
Chef to Watch: Aaron Potter, Wildflowers
Best Restaurant in England: The Ritz
Best Restaurant in Scotland: Lyla
Best Restaurant in Wales: Ynyshir
Best Restaurant in Northern Ireland: The Muddlers Club
- The Ritz
- Moor Hall
- The Ledbury
- Trinity
- Bouchon Racine
- OMA
- AngloThai
- Osip
- Ynyshir
- Dorian
- Mountain
- The Devonshire
- Kiln
- Restaurant Gordon Ramsay
- Woven by Adam Smith
- Ikoyi
- Lyla
- A Wong
- Da Terra
- Brooklands by Claude Bosi
- Lyle’s
- Kitchen Table
- Josephine Bouchon
- Endo at the Rotunda
- Paul Ainsworth at No.6
- Restaurant Pine
- Canteen
- The Unruly Pig
- Sabor
- Row on 5
- Restaurant Sat Bains
- BiBi
- Kolae
- The Sportsman
- L’Enclume
- Higher Ground
- Camille
- Core by Clare Smith
- Claude Bosi at Bibendum
- Chishuru
- The Glenturret Lalique
- Frog by Adam Handling
- JÖRO
- Grace & Savour
- Updown Farmhouse
- Dongnae
- Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons
- Opheem
- Restaurant Interlude
- KOL
- AGORA
- Akoko
- Chez Bruce
- Brat
- The Forest Side
- Gorse
- Humble Chicken
- Cornus
- Morchella
- Skof
- Sollip
- Cedar Tree by Hrishikesh Desai
- Starling
- Plates
- Wilson’s
- The Kinneuchar Inn
- Solstice
- Annwn
- The Clove Club
- Wildflowers
- The French House
- Mýse
- Restaurant Hjem
- Sola
- The Angel at Hetton
- The Muddlers Club
- Heft
- Inver
- The Little Chartroom
- The Fordwich Arms
- The Black Swan at Oldstead
- Upstairs by Tom Shepherd
- The Grill by Tom Booton
- Hide
- The Parkers Arms
- Solo
- Fallow
- Forge at Middleton Lodge
- Lita
- The Quality Chophouse
- Planque
- Gymkhana
- Lisboeta
- Crocadon
- Luca
- The Seahorse
- The Palmerston
- Trivet
- St. JOHN
- Maison Francois
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments