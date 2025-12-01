Greggs unveils first-ever Christmas cards – with a free sausage roll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High street favourite Greggs is bringing festive cheer with a unique twist this Christmas, launching its first-ever range of cards that come with the ultimate gift: a free sausage roll.

The "Ultimate Secret Santa Surprise" collection, available exclusively on Moonpig.com, features a £3.95 card.

The card uses heat-activated ink to reveal a code for either a classic sausage roll or a vegan alternative.

Shoppers can even personalise some designs, perhaps by adding a loved one's face to the iconic pastry.

Greggs stated the range was conceived to ease the stress of finding the perfect Secret Santa present or gifts for notoriously difficult recipients.

A recent survey commissioned by the baker highlighted that 43 per cent of individuals feel anxious about Secret Santa exchanges, with nearly a third (31 per cent) participating in two or more annually.

Furthermore, 67 per cent admit to last-minute panic buying for such events.

A third (33 per cent) said they would be happy or delighted to receive a Greggs sausage roll as a gift and 10 per cent said it would make their Christmas Day to be given one.

Hannah Squirrell, customer director at Greggs, said: “We’re all about bringing a smile to people’s faces, and what better way to do that at Christmas than with a card that comes with a tasty treat?

“Partnering with Moonpig means fans can now send festive wishes with a Greggs twist – whether it’s a laugh for your Secret Santa or a surprise for someone who’s tricky to shop for, our exclusive collection with Moonpig offers a fun way to say ‘Merry Christmas’… and yes, there’s a free sausage roll in it too.”

Moonpig UK marketing director Rachael Halliday said: “By teaming up with Greggs, we’re giving people a fun, thoughtful and easy way to show they care – because sometimes the smallest gestures, like a personalised card with a little treat inside, make the biggest impact.”

Censuswide surveyed 2,000 people on 14 November.