Rebel Wilson reveals the Greggs pastry that she’s ‘obsessed’ with

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian actor Rebel Wilson has revealed that she and Canadian movie star Kiefer Sutherland became “obsessed” with the British bakery chain Greggs while shooting their new Christmas film in the UK.

The movie, Tinsel Town, filmed in locations including Leeds and Harrogate, follows Sutherland as a washed-up Hollywood action hero tricked into starring in an English Christmas pantomime.

Pitch Perfect star Wilson, 45, adopted a Yorkshire accent for her role, and said she was given “about four days’ notice” to perfect it.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, Wilson said the film’s premise is “very, very British”.

“Pantomime is such a thing here. And I mean, they don’t really have it in America,” she said.

Her affection for Greggs was cemented when the film crew enjoyed a dedicated van selling the baked goods while filming in Leeds.

open image in gallery Rebel Wilson stars alongside Kiefer Sutherland in the film Tinsel Town ( Getty )

She described Greggs goods – in particular, their sausage rolls – as having “the most exquisite taste”.

“Kiefer is obsessed with them, so we got a Greggs van on set,” she said.

“The catering was trying to do like a meatless Wednesday thing. Kiefer was like, ‘No, no, let’s get a Greggs van in’.

“Crew loves it, and then they gave us both a £50 voucher which I still haven’t used up because the price is so good.”

While she was on the programme, hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard gifted Wilson a gold selection Greggs hamper filled with baked treats.

open image in gallery Rebel Wilson says her favourite Greggs pastry is the sausage roll ( Greggs )

Wilson added: “If people don’t know about the quality that is Greggs, just get into it like me and Kiefer did.”

The actor said as well as the bakery, she loves “so many” other British things, including the Cadbury Creme Egg.

Asked about the possibility of a Pitch Perfect 4, she added: “The fans are so hungry for for another one.

“So hopefully we get that in to production. Hopefully we’ll shoot here (in the UK).”

Wilson was launched to a new level of fame following the release of Pitch Perfect in 2012, a movie that stars Anna Kendrick and follows all-women a cappella group, the Barden Bellas.