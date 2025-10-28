Jeremy Corbyn to play ‘Wizard of Oz-lington’ in Christmas pantomime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeremy Corbyn will star in a north London pantomime in his constituency this Christmas, playing the ‘Wizard of Oz-lington’ in a Wicked-inspired performance.

Wicked Witches: A Popular Panto, which will play at the Pleasance Theatre near Caledonian Road, will be a “fun, inclusive and a brilliant celebration of creativity”, the Islington North MP said.

Meanwhile, the theatre said Mr Corbyn’s cameo will add a “touch of local sparkle”.

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn will star in the Islington based pantomime ( X/ @ThePleasance )

He will be joined by drag artist Gigi Zahir, who will play the wicked witch ‘Adelphaba’. Eleanor Burke will play the good witch Kelly Oz-Born, Lew Ray will play Tin 2.0 and Ro Supp will play Dorothy.

The MP and Your Party co-leader said: “The Pleasance has been at the heart of our community for 30 years, and local theatre like this deserves our support.

"Panto brings people together – it’s fun, inclusive and a brilliant celebration of creativity.

"It’s a pleasure to conjure up a little festive magic with the Pleasance in their 30th year.

"Local theatre is where the real wizardry happens – sparking imagination and spreading a bit of joy."

And Ellie Simpson, head of theatre at Pleasance London, said: "Jeremy’s as much a part of Islington as the Yellow Brick Road is of Oz - so who better to play the Wizard of Oz-lington?

“His cameo adds a touch of local sparkle to our wickedly funny festive panto, which marks Pleasance’s first in over twenty years and raises the curtain on our 30th anniversary celebrations.”

The show promises “high-energy fun” which will be “packed with pop song parodies, panto magic and a surprise guest star as the wizard”.

Tickets for the pantomime, which will run from 21 November to the end of December, can be bought for between £10 and £35.

open image in gallery Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn co-leads Your Party with Zarah Sultana (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Corbyn has faced pressure in recent weeks following the chaotic launch of Your Party, which saw a string of embarrassing setbacks and weeks of bitter infighting at the top of the left-wing group.

Last month, the former Labour leader was forced to apologise for “the confusion in getting to this point” as he relaunched the party’s paid-up membership service after co-leader Zarah Sultana sent an “unauthorised email” from Your Party’s account, inviting its supporters to become paid members, apparently without his backing.

That promoted a furious row between the pair, which saw Ms Sultana claim she had been on the receiving end of “baseless attacks” and announce she had consulted defamation lawyers.