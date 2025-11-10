Greggs launches brand-new shop format ahead of mass expansion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greggs has launched a new, smaller 'Bitesize' store format, with the first outlet opening on Friday at Sevenoaks Railway Station, as part of its ongoing UK expansion.

Two more 'Bitesize' stores are set to follow next month in Dartford Station, Kent, and Cheshire Oaks, with further openings planned.

This trial rollout is a key part of the bakery chain's significant growth programme.

The group, with 2,675 shops, confirmed last month that it is on track for 120 net openings in 2025, targeting 3,500 sites across the UK.

The new Bitesize locations are aimed at attracting customers in high-footfall, prime locations which are constrained by space.

Greggs has launched its first Bitesize store in Sevenoaks ( Devika Bilimoria/Greggs/PA )

Tony Rowson, property director at Greggs, said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of our Bitesize Greggs concept.

“This small but mighty new format will allow us to reach more customers on the go from compact units, whilst still offering a selection of our best-selling products.

“The rollout of Bitesize Greggs, initially on a trial basis, will support our broader estate growth plans.”

The new ‘Bitesize’ stores come as the bakery chain has warned that its full-year earnings forecast has been significantly impacted by summer’s heatwaves, as soaring temperatures deterred customers from its hot food offerings.

The company reported a noticeable decline in footfall and a reduced appetite for its signature warm pastries and sandwiches as the nation sweltered.

While overall like-for-like sales for the six months to 28 June still saw a 2.6 per cent increase, Greggs noted a distinct slowdown in growth during June. This deceleration was directly attributed to "high temperatures impacted consumer purchasing patterns," according to the firm.

“Like-for-like sales in June were impacted as very high temperatures affected the UK, increasing demand for cold drinks but reducing our overall footfall,” it added.

Greggs said it now expects that annual operating profits could be “modestly” lower year on year.