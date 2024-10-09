The best outdoor restaurants, terraces and rooftop bars in London to book now

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

While summer is technically over, we’re still being treated to some sunshine here in the UK (we like to do things out our own pace, it seems, over here), there’s no better time to book a reservation or two at your favourite restaurants with outside space in London.

There’s nothing better than getting some of that much-needed vitamin D as you tuck into a delicious meal and whether you’re grabbing a quick lunch, dinner with friends or your date is going al fresco, there are plenty of options to choose from.

While some pubs and restaurants have permanent outdoor seating areas, others actively create their own in the summer so that its patrons can enjoy a delicious meal al fresco as soon as the sun decides to come out.

From pub gardens to rooftop terraces, there’s a number of spaces to soak up the sunshine with your favourite dish and a glass of something refreshing – and we’re here to help you find all the best places in the city to do just that.

London is a foodie capital and at times dining options can be overwhelming. If you’re in need of some guidance for your next al fresco booking, look no further than our list below.

Aqua Kyoto and Nueva

open image in gallery ( Aqua Kyoto )

If you fancy chancing your luck with some Great British sunshine – or just enjoy dining al fresco, the terraces at both Aqua Kyoto and Aqua Nueva in central London certainly have something to offer. Whether you prefer Spanish cuisine or fancy going Japanese for your meal, both restaurants will have you leaving stuffed but satisfied.

Summer collaborations included Patron and Porte Noire – but the cocktails at Aqua Kyoto and Nueva are both creative and carefully curated, meaning you are sure to have something fun with which to wash down all the food. Guests can sit back, sip and relax – or gear up for the night or weekend as both spots are packed full of fun and atmosphere.

Boca a Boca

Nestled in the heart or Fitzrovia is Boca Boca – a charming Spanish eatery that amps up the ambience – and serves up good grub, too. Start off with sangria (white was our preference) and some padrón peppers, pan con tomate and other delightful snacks.

We were delighted to see our favourite chiperones (crispy baby squid) on the menu – not every Spanish spot in London serves them – while the octopus, monkfish and paella were all thoroughly tasty and left us rolling out onto the terrace for a digestif cocktail. Whether you're dining inside or outside, watching the passersby on Charlotte Street, cosy up for a slice of Spain.

Sofitel London St James

open image in gallery ( Sofitel )

Not only is the sun-kissed terrace at Sofitel London St James a lovely place to soak up some rays, but the hotel also offers a spa and spritz package which includes a 60-minute massage, a three-course lunch from the bistro and a cocktail on the terrace (£130, as the weather cools the spritz can be enjoyed in St James Bar). As a newcomer to the massage scene, I don’t have a lot to compare it to – but as far as I can tell it was top-notch. I must say I ignored the advice that came in dulcet, calming tones from my masseuse about avoiding heavy meals following the treatment, as the bistrot’s burger and fries looked far too tempting. I’m glad I am a rebel at heart because it really was fantastic, as were the splendidly oily sardines on toast covered in fennel shavings. A cucumber cocktail was incredibly fresh and cooling and rounded off the whole spa experience beautifully. This package would make an excellent gift or a great act of self-love for those needing a little TLC.

Netil 360

I’m not sure if “hidden gem” quite works here, or more just a place I hadn’t got round to visiting in my local area and felt like an idiot for missing out on. Netil 360, just off Mare Street and by London Fields in Hackney is everything you could want from a vibey summer terrace. It’s absolutely massive, with large picnic bench tables and great views of east London and beyond. There are plenty of tasty cocktails and they also do Neapolitan pizzas which hit the spot and help soak up the booze. A DJ spins housey tunes and there’s plenty of room to dance; it’s just an all-around fun place to hang out. Netil is definitely more on the casual side – plastic cups, pizza served out of boxes etc, but this is all part of the charm. By 6pm on a Friday it was already rammed so get down early to reserve your spot in the sun.

Claridge’s

Claridge’s terrace is less of a sprawling sun trap and more of a narrow corridor where you’re intermittently hit with the fumes of supercars idling out the front, but it’s certainly got a lot going for it; namely its terrace menu. You can order everything from the usual restaurant, plus some added extras, such as a trio of savoury crumpets – crab and apple, lobster cocktail, sauce vierge and crispy lemon, and lardo with truffled honey, or the wonderful Wye smoked salmon with sour cream, capers and soda bread. As ever with Claridge’s, the food is utterly impeccable (the roast chicken was so perfect it nearly brought a tear to my eye) and the service transports you to another era of old-fashioned politeness. I will say that the terrace isn’t quite as magical as the restaurant, but a room like that is hard to beat. Round off the meal with the cookie ice cream sandwich to give your inner child a squeal of delight.

Joia

We’ll never say no to a new Portuguese restaurant opening up in London and new spot Joia does seem to be drawing in all the crowds. While its rooftop (complete with that swimming pool) has certainly nailed the Instagram aesthetic on the head, we can’t credit Joia’s success solely to this, having dined on its delectable menu ourselves. An excellent pan con tomate set the meal off to a great start (it can really go the other way, you see), followed by the classic Iberico ham croquettes – once again, it’s like a rite of passage with this type of cuisine. The classic tortilla secured a solid spot in our good books, while the grilled leeks and beef pica pau (a highly popular Portuguese snack dish) were also crowd-pleasers. The salted cod worked a charm. We loved the Josper-grilled prawns and recommend you definitely leave space for the arroz con leche (in this case, passionfruit cream rice pudding).

joiabattersea.co.uk

Luca

Stepping into the terrace at Luca is like stepping straight foot in Italy. With exposed brick walls, plenty of shrubbery and a retractable roof, the one-Michelin-starred spot is the perfect way to while away the hours in true al fresco style. Enjoy everything the restaurant has to offer in this secluded oasis, from the must-get parmesan fries (cheese lovers will want several portions of these gooey churros) to the pasta made fresh every day in The Pasta Room (shouldn’t everyone have one of those?). During the summer, seasonal delights include Orkney scallops, Cornish lobster and Hebridean lamb. Wash that down with a house cocktail such as the Luca Martini or the Gold Negroni, or consult with head sommelier Enzo for something from their excellent wine list - the bone-dry Soave Classico Calvarino Pieropan gets our vote.

luca.restaurant

Florattica

open image in gallery Florattica is a hidden gem if you’re looking for understated luxury ( Canopy Hilton )

A newcomer to the terrace scene in London, Florattica sits above the Canopy by Hilton in East London. A hidden gem if you’re looking for understated luxury, the decor is full of floral designs and bold colours – accompanied by equally strong cocktails. Come rain or shine this little oasis is a great hideaway from the busy city, with both indoor and outdoor seating, where you can enjoy a variety of premium drinks from the bar and sharing snacks. The sourdough flatbread with whipped feta, peppers and rosemary jam was a particular standout, but there’s also oysters, a selection of sushi, teriyaki chicken skewers and more.

floratticalondon.co.uk

Sabine

If you’re looking to soak up a great summer vibe alongside sipping signature cocktails, Sabine is the place for you. Offering a stunning view of St Paul’s Cathedral, as well as gorgeous sunset scenes and the Shard on the other side, Sabine is a great terrace for kicking back after a long day at work. With Sabina Coladas and dangerously good daiquiris on the menu (among other favourites, of course), it was only too easy to sit back, sip and snack on delicious bar bites such as pulled lamb or barbecue jackfruit tacos; tandoori prawn skewers; mac n cheese bon bons and much more.

sabinelondon.co.uk

Outcrop X AngloThai

You have just over a month to catch the excellent collaboration between Outcrop and AngloThai at 180 The Strand – and it’s one that should not be missed. The leafy courtyard at the heart of London’s West end offers John Chantarasak’s signature (and spicy) Thai-British food, featuring oysters dressed in sea buckthorn and fermented chilli, curried flatbreads, zephyr squash tempura, som tam salad, vine leaf-wrapped hake, and much more. Wines are of the low-intervention, natural, barrelled variety and the cocktails pack a punch. Dine in dappled sunlight under the canopy to bops from DJs, selectors and collectors, then venture inside to take in the immersive art installation. No spoilers here. It’s worth seeing for yourself.

outcrop.social

Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch

open image in gallery Sushi on a sunny September evening? The Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch has you covered. ( Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch )

Tucked away in the heart of Shoreditch is the Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch. While the full menu is served in the main restaurant, a revised, smaller offering is just as delicious at the bar or on the terrace and serves up the same stellar dishes we all know and love: crispy rice with either salmon or tuna; salmon, chicken or beef mini tacos and that yellowtail sashimi with jalapeno and ponzu. Next time we might just take 10 plates of that, to be honest with you. But on a serious note, the sushi is delicious and a refreshing light bite to enjoy al fresco, with some tables set down below from street level to offer an escape from the hubbub of the city. The bar menu also offers a newer Nobu offering: the monaka – your choice of salmon, tuna or avocado tartare sandwiched between two thin crisp wafers made from mochi.

London-shoreditch.nobuhotels.com

Maene

From oysters with pickled cucumber and sorrel to whipped ricotta, pickled beetroot, lemon thyme, there are plenty of delicious dishes to enjoy alongside a cocktail or two, while basking in the (occasional spot of) sun that graces this city. Other items from the menu that caught our eye include the Cornish mussels in smoked cider and butter sauce and we’d never say no to almond ice cream with poached rhubarb and black pepper sable. We can confirm the cocktails went down a treat but now it seems you’ll see us back for dinner, too.

maenerestaurant.co.uk

Kapara

open image in gallery Kapara brings a taste of Tel Aviv to the streets of Soho ( Kapara )

The little sister of Israeli eater Bala Baya, Kapara is the latest offering from chef Eran Tibi who has brought a taste of Tel Aviv to the streets of Soho. In addition to a variety of cocktails to be enjoyed on the terrace, we’d also recommend you not leave before trying the baklava prawns – one of our top favourite dishes in London – as well as the likes of the romano carpaccio, braised aubergine and tomato hummus and oxtail in pearls.

kapara.co.uk

Jurema at The Mandrake

open image in gallery Jurema at the Mandrake brings a spot of summer to the terrace ( Foodstorymedia )

Simultaneously sultry and seasonal, Jurema at the Mandrake stays true to the hotel’s moody on-trend decor, while also making bringing a spot of summer to the terrace – courtesy of a hanging garden of suspended jasmine and passionflower. A main feature throughout the hotel (with all floors looking out onto it), it’s a great space to enjoy a drink (should you be tempted away from Waeska downstairs). Food-wise, it’s all from Yopo below so we knew it would be great and the terrace also offers a beautiful Sunday brunch where you can tailor your experience from free-flowing cocktails to unlimited Veuve Cliquot, alongside crab tostadas, wild mushroom buckwheat crepes and chorizo eggs benedict dishes. Coupled with a DJ and tarot reading, you’ll find yourself checking into a room (should there be availability) afterwards, never wanting to leave.

themandrake.com

Hotel AMANO

Hotel AMANO is another secret terrace in the heart of central London – and it comes with a beautiful view of the city. Sip on chamapgne or choose one of the cocktails expertly created by the bar staff at the rooftop bar. The seventh floor is a true highlight of the London hotel. With dishes making their way up from the kitchen at Penelope’s (the hotel’s Israeli-Spanish restaurant downstairs), we’d say bar snacks have certainly stepped up in the form of salmon tiradito, black challah calamari (possibly our favourite in London), pan con tomate and much more.

amanogroup.de

The Landmark London

open image in gallery The Landmark’s Champagne Bar within its Winter Garden still makes for a magical sun spot ( The Landmark )

It’s one of London’s most well known hotels and for good reason. While the Landmark London has no traditional terrace as such, its Winter Garden still makes for a magical sun spot – and is perhaps not such a bad idea when the city’s weather is so unpredictable. Whether you’re there to dine on the modern European menu or opt for a classic or seafood-themed afternoon tea, there’s plenty to feast upon at the Landmark London and, if we do say so ourselves, the most elegant setting in which to do so.

landmarklondon.co.uk

Sanderson London

open image in gallery The pop-up at the Sanderson is worth a look-in while the weather is still good ( Zodee Media )

While the Sanderson London normally draws people in for its iconic Long Bar and Mad Hatter’s afternoon tea, we’re here to tell you that you shouldn’t be quick to overlook the terrace either. The current pop-up in the garden is with The Uncommon, where you can enjoy a slice of escapism from central London alongside a mint and jasmine rosé wine spritzer. Known for its eco-friendly bubbly wine in a can, The Uncommon drinks are being used to create cool and carefully-crafted cocktails, perfect for summer.

ennismore.com

Madison

open image in gallery Nothing quite says summer in London like the Madison terrace that overlooks St Paul’s ( Madison )

Perhaps the OG when it comes to a view of St Paul’s, Madison is most known for its buzzing bar but its restaurant has long been on our radar, too. Whether you’re enjoying a bottle of rosé in the sunshine as you watch people taking photos of the impressive monument or you’re feasting upon dishes such as prawn linguine, swordfish steak or a mixed mezze plate, nothing quite says summer than this terrace.

madisonlondon.net

St Martins Lane

open image in gallery St Martins Lane offers a quaint oasis just moments from the hustle and bustle of Leicester Square ( St Martins Lane )

While boasting a variety of dining concepts within the hotel, come summer we’re most interested in the outdoor terrace for some after work drinks. Currently home to TRIP, the terrace offers a quaint oasis just moments from the hustle and bustle of Leicester Square. Sip on refreshing cocktails which have all been inspired by the CBD drinks brand. St Martins Lane’s mixologists have expertly crafted such beverages, featuring the peach and ginger, elderflower and mint, and lemon and basil drinks. To be enjoyed best alongisde small plates such as spiced gazpacho, octopus carpaccio and much more on the main menu.

ennismore.com

Coq d’Argent

open image in gallery Take in some of the best city views in London at Coq d’Argent ( Coq D’Argent )

Iconic London rooftop restuarant Coq d’Argent is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so all the more reason to check out the city’s unparalleld views, alongside some delicious French cuisine. For the final week of September, to mark such an occasion, the restuarant and bar is serving up timeless dishes from Coq d’Argent’s inaugural menu. From traditional plates such as escargots with garlic and parsley butter to the classic coq au vin, to sweet treats in the form of the tarte tatin with crème fraîche, all dishes have been curated in honour of the quarter century anniversary. Other dishes that have caught our eye include the venison tartare, tuna carpaccio, roasted halibut and veal cutlet – but we do recommend you leave space for dessert as there’s a chocolate tart with prailine mousse with any chocolate-lover’s name on it. There’s also a hefty bar menu to work your way through, featuring everything from mocktails to gin serves; carefully curated cocktails and much more.

coqdargent.co.uk

Mama Shelter

open image in gallery Mama Shelter’s sun trap is a great spot to unwind ( It’s Me Louis Photography )

Forever a favourite in East London and across the globe, Mama Shelter is always a good time – and now that good time can be had on its terrace. Whether you’re making the most of the seasonal drinks pop up at the bar or simply enjoying your brunch (we love the chicken schnitzel and the pulled beef bao), this sun trap is a great spot to unwind come the weekend.

mamashelter.com

Bantof

open image in gallery Bantof’s food offering is great, but it’s secret terrace is even better ( Bantof )

Blink and you’ll miss it – we’ll get onto the food and drink in a second but Bantof might just win the award for “secret terrace in the centre of London”. In the heart of Soho sits this tiny terrace, which offers the perfect escape to the hustle and bustle of the city – plus some good grub. Sit back with a great martini (though we did have our eye on the almond sour as a virgin digestif, too) and enjoy some seriously good padron peppers, one of the most tender-cooked octopus we’ve tried and an absolutely stunning sea bream tartare. Mains of lamb chops and sea bass certainly did not disappoint and if you’ve got room, there’s a chocolate mousse with your name on it.

bantof.com

The Hari

open image in gallery The Hari is also getting in on the secret terrace trend ( The Hari )

Secret terraces do seem to be all the rage right now (or in this round up, at least) with even The Hari getting in on the action. This quaint little terrace is perfect for hotel guests or passerbys to sit back with a cocktail and enjoy some sun in a more relaxed environment. While you won’t find DJ beats and dancing, you can enjoy a delicious all-day dining menu featuring everything from oysters to beef brisket croquettes to a tagliata. Currently Malfy Gin has taken over the terrace so you can experience a little bit of Amalfi lifestyle in the heart of London.

thehari.com