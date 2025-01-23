3 cool but practical ‘work’ bags

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new year calls for a fashion refit – especially when it comes to your workwear.

Undoubtedly, the most difficult part of the outfit to pull off is your bag, and finding something that is both stylish and practical.

“Your work bag is one of the hardest working pieces in your wardrobe,” says Fiorelli‘s handbag expert Holly Tebbutt. “So it’s important to invest in a high-quality work bag that will last you through the years.”

We hear from celebrity stylists and fashion experts on how you can find the perfect work bag that will elevate – and not deflate – your outfit.

1. Oversized tote

The current trend of the season – unfortunately for our shoulders – is the oversized tote.

“Oversized totes are seeing a huge spike in popularity at the moment, which is perfect for the over-packers amongst us!” says Antler‘s managing director, Kirsty Glenne.

Not only is the slouchy tote a chic nod to the boho-trend of the year, but you have easy access to all your essentials.

“The only drawback with the tote style is that it can get messy quickly!” says Tebbutt.

“This style is here to stay, but the addition of pockets, dividers or compartments will help keep you organised and your belongings safe on your commute.”

Bagsmart Vega 23L Featherlight Tote Bag, £70 (was £75)

ROKA London Portobello Denim Dark Wash, £59.95

2. The smart backpack

The material of your bag is just as important as the style, particularly when you’re looking to elevate your outfit.

“Opt for high-quality materials like leather for longevity and a professional finish,” suggests stylist and wardrobe consultant Oriona Robb. “Comfortable straps that are padded are also a must for heavy books and laptops.”

Leather is certainly the most timeless choice to go for, but real leather (as opposed to vegan) can get damaged in the rain and can look scruffy quickly if not properly cared for.

Alternatively, a slim Scandinavian-style backpack is an easy win.

“It’s also key to have a secure section for your laptop to avoid any damage when carrying around after work,” explains ROKA London’s co-founder Emma Katz.

Sandqvist, Antler and Rains are all brands that sport Nordic-inspired designs, and are slick and smart enough to use in the office but also practical with water-resistant designs and separate compartments for chargers, books and laptops.

Antler Discovery Backpack in Mist Blue, £140

Sandqvist Dante Backpack, £75 (was £125)

3. Cross-body holdall

If you love the look of a tote but don’t want to forfeit your shoulders in the process, Clare Chambers, the personal brand stylist, says the solution lies in doubling up.

“One of the great design features many bags now offer is multiple strap options, from holdalls that come with an additional shoulder strap, to cross-body bags designed to be able to shorten into a short under-shoulder strap,” says Chambers.

“This is vital to make sure your bag includes this option, so that you can have your bag securely on your shoulder and avoid the arm juggle of balancing a drink and greeting people.”

Alternatively, you can go the full hog and invest in the on-trend large cross-body with just a singular strap.

Ralph Lauren Nylon Extra-Large Stevie Zip Tote Bag in Dark Olive, £115 (was £229)

Weekday Washed Cotton Crossbody Bag, £49