From Library core to tassels - the five big trends coming for your wardrobe in 2026

A new year brings with it a new set of sartorial sensibilities. It’s an opportunity to revamp everything, from your go-to basics to any going-out-out ensembles. The standout trends of 2025 were largely informed by pop culture: think Oasis-core, Traitors-coded knits, and Annie Hall tailoring in honour of the late Diane Keaton, whose death in October inspired legions of fans to channel her signature suiting.

The next 12 months might well be similar, with major upcoming cultural moments including Emerald Fennell’s interpretation of Wuthering Heights (could corseted gowns and empire waistlines be making a comeback?), Charli XCX’s mockumentary, The Moment (is Brat summer returning?), and of course, The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Valentino Rockstud shoes, anyone?)

Exactly how those trends will manifest, we’ll have to wait and see. But for now, we can take our cues for the year ahead from the spring/summer 2026 catwalks, which offer plenty of insights into the trends that will be taking over our wardrobes in the year ahead. Read on, take notes, and shop-slash-revive old favourites responsibly.

Fringe forward

open image in gallery Burberry added blue fringe trims to its signature trench coats at London Fashion Week ( Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock )

Our perennial obsession with fringing is set to continue into 2026, with purchases of fringe jackets and skirts up by 44 per cent and 67 per cent between 2024 and 2025, respectively, on Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider. But this year, the aesthetic is moving on from its Western roots and into a wider variety of looks.

At Balenciaga, crop tops came in extended silhouettes with white feathered fringing all around, while Burberry added blue fringe trims to its signature trench coats. At Calvin Klein, there were beige two-pieces made up entirely of fringing, and Ferragamo served up mustard fringed knee-length skirts, which is one of the easiest ways to incorporate the trend into your wardrobe.

We have no doubt that the high street will be teeming with fringed skirts come February, so snap yours up now to get ahead. Just be sure to pair them with something simple on top: a plain white vest top is perfect.

Return of the mini

open image in gallery Denim miniskirts were the standout at Christian Dior ( David Fisher/Shutterstock )

Hemlines will become higher in the months ahead, with micro miniskirts proving popular across the spring/summer 2026 shows.

They were the standout item at Dior, marking Jonathan Anderson’s first collection for the French fashion house, where they came in different shades of denim, while Celine offered a fluted variation with a black leather belt at the waist. Paco Rabanne served up retro floral minis, and Hermes debuted a khaki skort style.

Meanwhile, data from Klarna has found that purchases of microskirts are up by 36 per cent. The good thing about this trend is that it’s seasonless: you can pair a miniskirt just as easily with wool tights and knee-high boots as you can with bare legs and ballet flats. For a true 90s throwback, we suggest opting for the latter in denim and adding a slogan T-shirt for good measure. The other good news? Mini skirts have always been associated with a booming economy. Could things be looking up for Rachel Reeves?

The new naked dress

There’s no getting around it, the naked dress is here to stay. With sheer dresses rising by 50 per cent year on year according to recent retail data, we can expect the trend of daring to bare to continue into 2026. Only it might look a little different to what we’ve seen before; expect more drama and more significant thought going into what goes underneath a naked dress (hint: it’s not just your bare body).

At Chanel, we saw black mesh gowns with full mermaid skirts and floral embroidery, worn with high-wasted black knickers underneath. Givenchy opted for a tulle variation, providing more coverage while showing flashes of flesh – again, the dress was worn over simple black briefs. Elsewhere, Jean Paul Gaultier and Valentino showcased swirling patterned naked gowns worn with skin-coloured underwear for more of an optical illusion.

Then there were the two standout sheer looks from Schiaparelli’s show as modelled by Kendall Jenner and Alex Consani, both of whom wore string black underwear underneath. There’s a lot of fun to be had with naked dress undergarments, depending on the kind of vibe you’re going for. Our favourite has to be the retro-inspired combination of pairing high-waisted briefs with a matching balconette bra. It’s sexy, it’s vintage, and it’s subtle. Plus, it can be worn underneath almost any kind of naked dress.

50 shades of grey suits

open image in gallery Stella McCartney’s take on a grey suit this season ( David Fisher/Shutterstock )

You can’t go wrong with grey. But never is this statement truer than when applied to tailoring; a timeless grey suit can take you from a day at the office to a cocktail party and beyond with ease. This year, they’re set to be particularly popular, having popped up across the shows in various forms. Christopher Esber, Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Attico all championed the trend, spotlighting an 80s aesthetic defined by oversized fits, wide-shouldered blazers, and louche power dressing.

Everything was slouchy and soft, but don’t let that fool you, this is a trend about strength, channelling corporate girly-meets-off-duty model. The best part is that this season’s suiting is comfortable above all else, and with grey being the standout shade, it’s very easy to wear. We suggest pairing yours with colour-popping accessories, like scarlet bonnets and fuchsia scarves. Almost anything looks bigger and brighter when it’s set against grey; make the most of it.

Library-core

Librarians might not be known for their sartorial prowess, but in 2026, that’s all changing. Because a new academic-meets-literary superstar style is taking over this year. On Pinterest, the search term “poet aesthetic” has risen by 175 per cent, with standout pieces including vintage blazers, messenger satchels, and ties. Then there’s the rise of what British Vogue is calling “the literary chic blazer”, citing a double-breasted herringbone style from Chloe that cinches in at the waist with a peplum hem, as well as uniform-coded A-line skirts at Prada.

Cardigans also appeared just about everywhere, often with pops of colour or frilly collars underneath to bring a playful twist. Lean into this trend by pairing your cardi with a pencil skirt, a pair of reading glasses, and some black loafers, ideally worn with brightly coloured socks (red or mustard is best). Throw in a structured blazer for good measure, and you’ll be the best-dressed librarian in town.