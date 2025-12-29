If last year was all about being 'cosy', then this year we're digging deeper into the feel-good vibe and going for lived in and personal. As the world beyond the front door continues to be fraught, the need for a home that delivers more than just good looks – a mood than began during the pandemic – continues to grow ever stronger.

Today's home is a place to escape the outside madness but also where we can kick back and be ourselves. Instead of being super-styled and perfect, homes are now more louche, a little cluttered even. You can see the effects on social media – where once homes on show were always perfect, today we increasingly see them as people actually live in them, all unmade sofas and messy kitchen worktops. All this means vintage isn't going anywhere, and colours continue to be comforting, and linked to the natural world.

But this year, interior trends also show a distinct sense of fun along with a splash of old-fashioned glamour. And that's no surprise, really – the need for playfulness and a lighter touch has never been so needed.So, if you're looking to refresh your home with a 2026 update, or simply understand how our home will reflect our current state of mind, here's what you can expect to see. And we've also included what is fading from the design ether, too.

COOL OR COSY?

The renowned colour forecasters Pantone decreed a cool white called Cloud Dancer as the colour of 2026 – apparently, it’s all about promoting calmness and clarity. It has, though, been a controversial choice because while there is a move towards neutrals, many interior designers reckon it will be warmer, earthier shades that will really have a moment this year. Browns which were major last year are still going strong, and are becoming even deeper - Benjamin Moore’s 2026 colour of the year (Silhouette AF-655) is a dark grey-brown espresso-inspired shade.

Alongside browns, it’s all about the natural world with rich ochres, olive greens and other nature-inspired hues leading the way. For those who want colour in their life, look to jewelled tones of blue. Dulux named a trio of shades – ‘The Rhythm of Blues’ - as the colours that will reflect the mood of the year, including a rich cobalt shade called Free Groove. And as blues beautifully complement earthy colours, use them both and you'll be doubly on the money.

open image in gallery Dulux’s ‘rhythm of the blues’ reflect the mood of the year ( Dulux )

TASSELS A GO-GO

When things get tough, the tough turn to tassels, fringing and other frippery to lift the spirits. These homeware trimmings were about last year, kick-started in boutique hotel design, but expect them to sweep into the home in 2026. No longer seen as old-fashioned, they are the perfect decorative adornment for making a room feel luxe and gorgeously glamorous. How to use them? Add fringing to the bottom of your bed, tassels to your curtains and poms poms to your cushions. Fabulous!

WARMED UP WALLS

If there’s one word that the design set love it’s texture, and they’re always looking for ways to add it to a room as it makes a space look and feel warmer and more interesting. Set big for 2026 are textile wall hangings. They’re not dissimilar to the tapestries seen hanging on the walls of medieval castles, but these days it’s not about keeping out chilly draughts but decorating a wall with something cosy and tactile, and which feels less flat than artwork.

open image in gallery Wall hangings are in ( Dunelm )

They are especially effective with large-scale blank walls - so much easier and quicker to do than a gallery wall. To try it at home, look for throws in graphic or arty patterns, and in a colour palette that complements the room. Simply hang them directly on the wall, or from a horizontal pole.

IT'S SURREAL

There’s nothing like a major art exhibition to inspire the design world, and this spring’s V&A’s show on Elsa Schiaparelli, the imaginative Italian fashion designer who loved working the imagery of Surrealism into her designs, is already having an impact. And Surrealism is the perfect trend for adding wit and playfulness to a décor, and you can have a lot of fun choosing what to include too. Look for objects that resemble other things or are a bit quirky (the Seletti brand is a good starting point) and, most importantly, bring a smile to your face when you look at them.

open image in gallery Surrealism is the perfect trend for adding wit and playfulness to a décor ( Marta de la Rica )

GO OVER TO THE DARK SIDE

Thanks to the trend for Scandi style, pale wood has been all the rage over recent years, but now deeper-toned woods which feel more grounded and solid, are making a return. Burl, the attractive wood with a pronounced knotted grain, can be found in both designer and high-street furniture collections this year – especially with coffee and bedside tables – and solid wooden beds are stars in the bedroom. Elsewhere, look to add standalone pieces such as a cabinet in the kitchen or a sideboard in the living room.

open image in gallery A sideboard made from highly sought-after burl wood ( Oka )

If you just want a quick fix, then these will instantly update your home...

STAINLESS STEEL ANYTHING

Stainless steel continues to have a moment and its cool tones are a great contrast to earthy colours.

open image in gallery A stainless steel candelabra ( John Lewis )

CIRCUS STRIPES

Another way to add a sense of joy to a room - accessories in big bold stripes and bright colours.

open image in gallery A £30 Eleanor Bowman stripe vase ( Next )

RETRO TABLE ACCESSORIES

Chic modern versions of old-fashioned table accessories - butter dishes, salt & pepper shakers and toast racks – are now to be found on every stylish table.

open image in gallery A Gingham butter dish, £72 ( Lamp )

HEADING OUT…

1. Exposed bulbs are just too industrial and cold for the lived in mood of 2026 so do pop a lampshade on.

2. Scalloped edging can be found on everything now so perhaps time to look elsewhere for a decorative touch? (See tassels above...)

3. Curved sofas. A lovely idea but impractical unless you live in a mansion. Still, do step away from the formal and instead curl up on a sofa that feels like a hug.