Woman touched when boyfriend proposes with family heirloom. Then she’s stunned to learn truth behind the ring

A woman has revealed the “pettiest” betrayal she’s experienced at the hands of her mother-in-law.

She posted in the “Two Hot Takes” Reddit thread, which is a podcast known for reacting to Reddit stories. The post began with her explaining that she recently got engaged to her fiancé, whose mother insisted on giving the bride her great-grandmother’s ring.

“I was touched. It was a beautiful vintage-style ruby ring. I offered to get it cleaned and appraised before resizing,” the post read.

However, her soon-to-be mother-in-law quickly got defensive and told her not to get the ring re-sized because it would “ruin it.”

Going against her wishes, the ring was brought to a jeweler and discovered to be a $29.99 ring from Walmart. “Literally plated brass with glass,” the Reddit poster wrote. “I laughed so hard I cried.”

open image in gallery ‘The ring didn't fit you. What did she expect was going to happen?’ one Reddit commenter questioned ( Getty/iStock )

After addressing the situation with her fiancé, he, too, was “furious” as the couple discovered the real ring was given to his brother’s girlfriend over one year ago, and the two were no longer together.

“When we confronted her, she went into full victim mode,” the Reddit post continued, with the bride recalling her mother-in-law saying, “I didn’t think she’d appreciate the real one!”

“No apology. Just guilt-tripping and fake tears,” the post concluded. “I’m buying my own damn ring now. And I’ll probably be wearing it with my middle finger.”

After posting, many people turned to the comments section to give suggestions on how the poster could punish her mother-in-law in the future for giving her the fake ring. “When she asks for photos of grandchildren, give her the ‘prints’ from frames you buy at Walmart or text her stock photos of children with watermarks like ‘ALAMY’ or ‘SHUTTERSTOCK’ all over them,” one commenter suggested. “When she complains your response is, ‘I didn't think she'd appreciate real ones!’”

“And buy a baby doll for that first visit after the grandchildren are born, as well,” another commenter wrote.

Other commenters continued to question why the Reddit poster’s mother-in-law would lie about the ring being a family heirloom.

“The ring didn't fit you. What did she expect was going to happen? You to go through life with an ill fitting ring so she could keep her ridiculous secret?” one person questioned in the comments.

“The ring she gave BIL was probably from Walmart, too,” another person wrote. “It's such an odd thing to lie about. I wonder if the family ring even exists?”