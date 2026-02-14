Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erika Kirk has honored her late husband and Turning Point USA founder Charlie with a social media post marking the first Valentine’s Day following his assassination.

In a Friday evening Instagram post, Erika, 37, shared a handwritten note from Charlie, who was shot and killed September 10 on the campus of Utah Valley University while debating students for his American Comeback tour. Her photo also shows the hand of one of her two children with the late conservative activist.

“What I would give for one more love letter…They had such a deep reverence about them,” Erika wrote in the caption of the post. “You’d intentionally set aside the noise of the world and hand me words that felt sacred filled with a depth of love both of us could never quite articulate.

“I read it all even slower now. And as I read your words, the weight on my heart reminds me of a reality that we were never promised gray hair and rocking chairs even though we assumed it was guaranteed,” she continued. “But my goodness, do I love telling the babies about the fullness of our covenant that left a mark on my soul. My favorite love story.”

She advised her followers to “honor the Sabbath this weekend with your loved ones,” and to write love letters to their significant others.

open image in gallery Erika Kirk has shared a photo of a handwritten letter from her late husband, Charlie ( Getty Images )

“A letter like this might seem trivial, but you just never know the course life will take, if the Lord calls you home, even in your absence, as they reflect on your words, your love is still serving them,” she wrote before ending the caption, “I love you Charlie baby, you will always be my Valentine.”

Erika’s photo revealed part of Charlie’s letter to her, which read in part: “I love you so much and can’t wait to see what adventures lay ahead of us.”

The two were married in 2021 and welcomed a daughter in August 2022 and a son in May 2024. She has publicly said she was “praying to God” that she was pregnant when her husband was killed, as they had planned to have four children together.

In a November interview with Megyn Kelly, Erika said she and Charlie were “really excited to just expand our family.”

open image in gallery Erika and Charlie Kirk were married in 2021 and welcomed two children before his death ( Instagram )

“I was like, ‘Oh, goodness, that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe,’” she added about having another baby.

Erika, who became CEO of TPUSA following Charlie’s death, encouraged young couples to not wait to have children.

“Especially if you’re a young woman, don’t put it off. You can always have a career, you can always go back to work. You can never just go back to having children,” she said.

“And they grow so fast and so quickly. I just, I was praying. Both of us were.”