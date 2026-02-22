GoFundMe for Eric Dane’s daughters is ‘under review’ and funds are on hold

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fundraiser launched to support Eric Dane’s family is reportedly under review.

Dane died Thursday at age 53 following “a courageous battle with ALS,” his family said. The Grey’s Anatomy star revealed his diagnosis with the condition in April 2025.

An unspecified group had banded together to launch a GoFundMe for the teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, Dane shared with Rebecca Gayheart. The target was initially $250,000 but has since been raised to $500,000. More than half of the initial goal was raised in a matter of hours.

However, GoFundMe is reportedly reviewing the fundraiser — and those hundreds of thousands of dollars are on hold by the company.

In a statement provided to the San Francisco Chronicle, GoFundMe said: “Our Trust and Safety team is still looking into this GoFundMe and has reached out to the organizer to gather additional information.

open image in gallery Eric Dane, pictured in 2017 with wife Rebecca Gayheart and daughters Billie and Georgia, died Thursday after announcing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 ( Getty )

“All funds are being safely held by our payment processors during this review process. We can follow up as soon as there is an update available.”

GoFundMe did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Mike McGuiness, who said in an Instagram post that he was a friend of Dane’s for “almost two decades,” mentioned setting up a GoFundMe to help the late actor’s family.

In that same Instagram caption, he wrote: “Covid and ALS did a number on his work life and he sadly couldn’t leave his family with the resources he had hoped. A gofundme is being made and I will post it on my story for anyone able to help. Love the ones you’ve got.”

The GoFundMe is attributed to “Friends of the Dane Family,” and does not mention specific names.

Still, the fundraiser quickly gained traction. Donations had surpassed $280,000 Sunday morning, including a $27,000 gift from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

open image in gallery The former Grey’s Anatomy star died Thursday, less than a year after announcing his ALS diagnosis ( AP )

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing,” Levinson said in a statement to Variety shortly after Dane’s death was announced.

In addition to his star turn as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, Dane was introduced to a new audience in 2019 when he was cast in the HBO Max teen drama Euphoria as Cal Jacobs, a father hiding the fact that he is gay.

At the time he announced his ALS diagnosis, Dane vowed to continue to work regardless of his health.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week,” he told People at the time. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”