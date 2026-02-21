Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A GoFundMe set up for Eric Dane’s daughters has raised more than half of its $250,000 goal in a matter of hours.

Dane died Thursday at age 53 following what his family called “a courageous battle with ALS.” The Grey’s Anatomy star revealed his diagnosis with the condition in April 2025.

An unspecified group of Dane’s friends have banded together to launch a GoFundMe for the two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, he shared with wife Rebecca Gayheart.

“As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric's friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs,” the fundraiser’s description read in part. Dane’s daughters were described as “the center of his world.”

Donations have neared $150,000 Saturday morning, including a $27,000 gift from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

open image in gallery Rebecca Gayheart and the late Eric Dane, pictured in 2017 with daughters Billie and Georgia ( Getty )

open image in gallery Eric Dane, 53, died Thursday after announcing his ALS diagnosis in April 2025 ( HBO )

“I’m heartbroken by the loss of our dear friend Eric. Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing,” Levinson said in a statement to Variety shortly after Dane’s death was announced.

In addition to his star-making turn as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, Dane was introduced to a new audience in 2019 when he was cast in the HBO Max teen drama Euphoria as Cal Jacobs, a father hiding the fact that he is gay.

At the time he announced his diagnosis, Dane vowed to continue to work regardless of his health.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week,” he told People at the time. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

open image in gallery Eric Dane as Matthew Ramati in 'Brilliant Minds.' At the time he announced his diagnosis, Dane vowed to continue to work regardless of his health ( NBC )

Dane went on to guest star on a November episode of the NBC medical show Brilliant Minds, playing a character with ALS.

He starred as Matthew Ramati, a firefighter struggling to share his ALS diagnosis with his family. The episode shone a light on some of the symptoms of the neurodegenerative disease, with Dane’s character losing the use of his hands and struggling to breathe hard into a tube.

In one scene, Zachary Quinto’s character, Dr. Oliver Wolf, advised Ramati about his treatment options and the first responder reacted badly to the idea of spending his last days hooked up to a machine. “What’s it matter? Nobody survives this,” he says. “We both know that, and I know how to take care of my family.”