Elon Musk’s estranged daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson has denounced Donald Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden for being “racist” and shamed everyone who attended, including her father.

On Monday (October 28), the day after the former US president gathered more than 19,000 of his supporters in New York City, the Tesla CEO’s 20-year-old daughter shared a passionate, profanity-filled message on Threads.

“Honestly this isn’t worthy of the elaborate takedowns I normally do,” Wilson began. “F*** every single one of you mother******* who was at that Madison Square Garden rally, and f*** everyone who had anything to do with that racist bigoted bull****.”

The SpaceX founder was not only in attendance during Sunday evening’s rally, but also spoke alongside Rudi Giuliani, Mike Johnson, and Tucker Carlson. The event was subsequently labeled a “nazi rally” after references to Adolf Hitler were made, amid a myriad of vulgar remarks directed at Trump’s running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This nonsense is honestly exhausting and I refuse to be polite or demure about this. This isn’t worthy of respect, this isn’t worthy of engagement, this is worthy of nothing but shame, humiliation, and contempt,” Wilson said in another Threads post.

open image in gallery Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, denounces ‘racist’ Trump rally at MSG where her father spoke ( Getty )

“The amount of sheer and blatant racism proudly on display was an absolute f****** disgrace, yet it would be a lie to say it was surprising. You all understood exactly what was being said, and historians will remember who cheered with disdain.

“One more thing: the great replacement theory is n@zi conspiratorial bull***, and anyone who says otherwise is more than likely on that same n@zi conspiratorial bull***,” she added. “The lot of you are absolute f***wits and I hope you get exactly what you deserve. You want the world of which you speak? Go to Moscow, some of you are already in their pocket. Back in the day that was called treason.”

open image in gallery MAGA supporters Tony Hinchliffe, Mike Johnson, and Tucker Carlson all spoke on Sunday (October 27) in New York City ( AP )

At the rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe sparked widespread backlash when he called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.” Others at the event referred to Harris as “the devil” and “the antichrist.” For his part, Musk took the stage to introduce former First Lady Melania Trump.

The billionaire businessman welcomed his daughter – who is transgender – with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The former couple were married for eight years after tying the knot in 2000.

In 2022, Wilson filed a petition in California to change her name, stating in court documents that she doesn’t “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

She recently spoke out against Musk in July, calling him an “absent father” and claiming he was cruel to her when she was young because of her queerness. Speaking to NBC News, Wilson called out her estranged father for claiming he was “tricked” into approving her to undergo gender-affirming medical care.

“He was not by any means tricked,” Wilson said, noting that Musk had read over medical documents multiple times. “They save lives. Let’s not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive.”