A friend of Donald Trump’s referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “the devil” and “the antichrist,” drawing an ecstatic roar from the MAGA-hatted crowd that filled Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Queens resident David Rem, a 60-year-old sanitation worker who was billed as the former president’s “lifelong friend,” but apparently first met him just two weeks ago , gesticulated with a crucifix while delivering a particularly manic address, telling the crowd at Madison Square Garden that “the cross that I’m holding is the cross that my mother… used to hold in the air when she prayed at night, every night, for Donald Trump and his family, because we knew three years ago that he was going to be, his life was going to be attempted to kill [sic], because they don’t want Donald Trump at the ballot box.”

David Rem, seen on Sunday at Donald Trump’s MSG rally. During his speech he refered to Kamala Harris as the antichrist ( REUTERS )

Rem — who was reportedly arrested in 1992 for transporting 18 kilos of cocaine from Los Angeles to Chicago, but is now “reformed,” according to an associate — told the New York City audience “they” will stop at nothing to eliminate Trump from politics, then offered his linguistic services during the nine remaining days before voters head to the polls.

“I just want to tell President Trump that I’m fluent in Spanish, and I will follow you to the swing states and I will speak in Spanish to the voters, and I will make a difference,” Rem proposed.

Trump needs Latino voters, according to Rem, who said the bloc would “switch this election for your favor.”

David Rem offered to travel to swing states with Donald Trump and translate for him ( AP )

“And I just want to drop an announcement here,” Rem shouted in summation. “I’m gonna, I decided I’m gonna make a run for mayor of New York City. Please go to David Rem, D-A-V-I-D-R-E-M for mayor…. And I want to say, ‘I love you, President Trump. I love your entire family. They give you nothing but grief and to the fake media out there who… won’t back Donald Trump. I love you, Donald.”

He then signed off, declaring, “God bless America! And God bless the United States of America!”