Trump supporters flood New York City ahead of ‘closing argument’ rally at Madison Square Garden: Live
Speakers at Manhattan rally to include JD Vance, Rudy Giuliani, Elon Musk, and Tucker Carlson
Donald Trump is getting ready to take the stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night along with a number of well-known people within the MAGA movement.
Some of the speakers include vice presidential nominee and Ohio Senator JD Vance, Speaker Mike Johnson, former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump Jr, billionaire Elon Musk, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
Doors are set to open at 12pm ET and the program is expected to start at 5pm ET.
Trump’s Manhattan rally comes as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a swing state blitz in the last few days before Election Day. They will crisscross the country to visit all seven battleground states, with Harris heading to Philadelphia on Sunday before both of them move on to Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday.
A fired-up Michelle Obama ripped into Trump on Saturday as “a convicted felon” facing “obvious mental decline” and a “predator found liable for sexual abuse” while campaigning for Harris in Michigan.
The former First Lady stumped in Kalamazoo with a speech in which she told crowds she had a “genuine” fear for “our country.”
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
In just 11 days, Vice President Kamala Harris will go head-to-head with Donald Trump, as Americans cast their votes in the 2024 election.
The final New York Times/Siena College poll before the election has Trump and Harris in a deadlock, with each at 48 percent of the vote.
This could be the closest election in several decades. The race only became tighter in the past month, with what appears to be two unmovable camps of support.
Neither candidate is clearly leading in the battleground states, meaning that the Electoral College hangs in the balance.
Kamala Harris has regained a narrow lead in a national ABC News/Ipsos poll among likely voters but with the race remaining close enough for it to be unclear who’s likely to come out victorious in the Electoral College.
Among registered voters, Harris leads 49 to 47 percent. With likely voters, Harris leads 51 to 47 percent, according to the poll.
Vance attempts to defend Trump’s ‘enemy within’ comments
JD Vance appeared on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, facing tough questioning from Jake Tapper about Donald Trump’s comments about “the enemy within” and his suggestion that he may use the US military to go after his opponents.
Former Republican Representative Liz Cheney, who has endorsed Kamala Harris, slammed Vance’s response, saying: “What we just watched is what it looks like when someone has gotta go through unbelievable contortions to try to find a way to defend the person that JD Vance himself called America’s Hitler.”
Sea of red MAGA hats outside Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump rally
It’s hard to estimate the crowd size roughly two hours before the doors open at Madison Square Garden, but a wide line is packed from the entrance on Seventh Avenue and filling half of the street so far on 33rd Street, across from the Penn Station entrance.
The street is fully pedestrian today, with NYPD barricades on either side, under midtown landmarks like Sbarro and Target.
There’s a sea of red MAGA hats and a few flags waving above the crowd.
We’re supposed to be inside at noon.
Harris and Walz to campaign across battleground states this week
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will crisscross the country to visit all seven battleground states in the coming days, part of a final blitz before the end of the presidential campaign.
The Democratic presidential nominee will spend Sunday in Philadelphia, attending church services in the morning and visiting a barbershop. Harris also plans to stop at a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility.
Election Day is Nov. 5.
On Monday, Walz, who is Minnesota’s governor and Harris’ running mate, will campaign in Manitowoc and Waukesha in Wisconsin before heading to Ann Arbor, Michigan for a joint rally with Harris. The singer Maggie Rogers is scheduled to perform.
People begin to line up outside of Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump rally
The Independent’s Ariana Baio and Alex Woodward are outside Madison Square Garden ahead of Trump’s rally later on Sunday.
Vendors outside the arena have switched their regular wares for MAGA products.
Two people were seen impersonating Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un – a dictator that Trump has often complimented.
