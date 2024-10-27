✕ Close Related video: Michelle Obama launches scathing attack on Donald Trump

Donald Trump is getting ready to take the stage at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night along with a number of well-known people within the MAGA movement.

Some of the speakers include vice presidential nominee and Ohio Senator JD Vance, Speaker Mike Johnson, former New York Mayor and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, former independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr, Donald Trump Jr, billionaire Elon Musk, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Doors are set to open at 12pm ET and the program is expected to start at 5pm ET.

Trump’s Manhattan rally comes as Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced a swing state blitz in the last few days before Election Day. They will crisscross the country to visit all seven battleground states, with Harris heading to Philadelphia on Sunday before both of them move on to Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday.

A fired-up Michelle Obama ripped into Trump on Saturday as “a convicted felon” facing “obvious mental decline” and a “predator found liable for sexual abuse” while campaigning for Harris in Michigan.

The former First Lady stumped in Kalamazoo with a speech in which she told crowds she had a “genuine” fear for “our country.”