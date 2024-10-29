Trump renews attack on Michelle Obama and defends racist MSG rally: Election 2024 live updates
One week out from Election Day, the former told supporters at a press conference at his Florida residence that things were going ‘very well’
With just a week left in the 2024 US presidential election cycle, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are making their final pitches to voters across the country, particularly the battleground states.
Trump will host another press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday before the Vice President delivers a “closing argument” at the Ellipse in Washington DC, the site of his notorious “fight like hell” speech on January 6 2021.
On Monday, the Republican was in Atlanta, Georgia, where he denied being a Nazi while continuing to spew hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric and took a swipe at former first lady Michelle Obama, saying she had been “nasty” to him in recent criticisms and ominously warning she had made “a big mistake” by doing so.
Meanwhile, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen stumped for Harris in Philadelphia, with the 44th president taking aim at his Republican successor’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist joke about Puerto Rico.
In a possible setback for the Democrat, it has emerged that she was caught on a hot mic over the weekend discussing the race with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and admitting: “We need to move ground among men.”
Trump-appointed judge won’t recuse herself in Mar-a-Lago attempted assassination case
Judge Aileen Cannon has said she will not recuse herself from the case against Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to kill Trump at Mar-a-Lago last month.
In court documents filed on Tuesday, judge Cannon said the fact that she was appointed by the man he is accused of trying to kill should not matter, writing: “As Defendant acknowledges, I have no control over what private citizens, members of the media, or public officials or candidates elect to say about me or my judicial rulings.
“Nor am I concerned about the political consequences of my rulings or how those rulings might be viewed by ‘some in the media’ … I have never spoken to or met former President Trump except in connection with his required presence at an official judicial proceeding, through counsel.
“I have no ‘relationship to the alleged victim’ in any reasonable sense of the phrase … I follow my oath to administer justice faithfully and impartially, in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of this country.
“This case, like the prior cited cases involving former President Trump, were randomly assigned to me through the Clerk’s random case assignment system. Period. I will not be guided by highly inaccurate, uninformed, or speculative opinions to the contrary.”
Melania Trump defends husband Donald Trump as she insists: ‘He is not Hitler’
Former first lady Melania Trump has publically defended her husband insisting: “He is not Hitler”. Mrs Trump came to her husband’s defense after former White House chief of staff John Kelly told various media that Trump had praised Hitler and Nazi Germany during his time in office. Appearing on Fox & Friends on Tuesday (29 October), she said: “It’s terrible, he’s not Hitler. When asked why he is running for president again, instead of retiring to a beach, she said: “My husband loves his country and wants to make it successful for all of the people. “He loves people and he wants to make this country great again.”
Trump ominously warns ‘we’re close to World War Two’ – before rally-goer corrects him: ‘World War Three?’
Donald Trump was corrected by a rally-goer when his familiar warning that the planet is heading for a Third World War unless he reclaims the White House unexpectedly went awry.
The Republican presidential nominee has regularly dealt in apocalyptic rhetoric this election cycle and routinely predicts that a new international conflict will erupt if he does not return to the Oval Office in November.
George W Bush’s daughter Barbara endorses Harris for president
Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former Republican president George W Bush, has endorsed Kamala Harris’s presidential bid and spent part of the weekend campaigning for the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, according to People magazine.
“It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend,” Bush told the outlet in a statement Tuesday.
“I’m hopeful they’ll move our country forward and protect women’s rights,” she continued.
50 Cent turned down $3 million offer to perform at Trump’s controversial MSG rally
Rapper 50 Cent reportedly turned down a $3 million offer to perform at Donald Trump’s controversial rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.
The In Da Club singer revealed the news in an interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show Tuesday morning. Asked about his endorsement of the former president, 50 Cent – real name Curits Jackson – replies: “I got a a call, but they wanted me [for] Sunday.”
“I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics,” he added, to laughter from the show hosts. “You understand? I do not like no part about them.”
Harris to run ad on Las Vegas Sphere – first political campaign to do so
Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign will advertise on the Las Vegas Sphere, becoming the first political campaign to do so.
The ads will coincide with the vice president’s visit to Nevada on Thursday, according to local outlet KLAS, one of her final campaign stops until Election Day.
The campaign hopes the imagery will reach millions of voters in Nevada and online, a spokesperson told the outlet. A video of the 90-second advertisement shared with KLAS includes Harris’ signature campaign phrase: “When we vote, we win.”
Trump says Harris should be admonished for ‘using F-word’ – but he’s cursed 1,787 times in public this year
Former President Donald Trump says Kamala Harris should be “admonished” for swearing - but he has cursed in public more than 1,700 times this year alone.
Harris was caught using the S-word during a hot mic moment in Michigan over the weekend as she lamented her struggle with male voters to the state’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
