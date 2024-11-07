Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has spoken out following the 2024 US presidential election results.

On Wednesday (November 6), Republican candidate Donald Trump claimed victory over Vice President Kamala Harris resulting in many women and members of the LGBT+ community expressing fear over regressive policies. One of these people was Musk’s 20-year-old transgender daughter who is an outspoken champion of transgender rights.

Musk has shown his support for the now-president-elect on multiple occasions throughout his campaign with rumors that he could play a role in Trump’s administration.

Taking to Meta’s Threads platform after the election results came in, Wilson wrote: “I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States.

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

In 2022, Wilson filed a petition in California to change her name, stating in court documents that she doesn’t “wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Wilson legally changed her name in 2022 in an attempt to distance herself from Musk ( Vivian Jenna Wilson/TikTok; Getty Images )

She recently spoke out against Musk in July, calling him an “absent father” and claiming he was cruel to her when she was young because of her queerness. Speaking to NBC News, Wilson called out her estranged father for claiming he was “tricked” into approving her to undergo gender-affirming medical care.

“He was not by any means tricked,” Wilson said, saying her father read over medical documents multiple times. “They save lives. Let’s not get that twisted. They definitely allowed me to thrive.”

Wilson was active on Threads throughout the election cycle, during which Musk made multiple media appearances to endorse Trump.

“I’m sorry, everyone. The future doesn’t seem to be turning out how I hoped,” one of her posts read as Trump began winning key swing states needed to secure the election, such as Pennsylvania.

“‘Blame this demographic, blame that demographic’ No. Blame the f***ing politicians and oligarchs who caused this to happen. Direct your anger towards them,” one of her follow-up posts read. “I’m not saying to not be mad at trump supporters/voters btw, by all means, go ahead, you have the clear from me. If any of y’all are trump supporters you can go ahead right now and get the f*** off my page.”

Throughout his time on the campaign trail, Trump consistently addressed the issue of transgender healthcare as he has claimed that children are receiving “brutal” gender operations at schools.

“Kamala supports states being able to take minor children and perform sex change operations, take them away from their parents, perform sex change operations, and send them back home,” he said at one of his rallies in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

“Can you imagine you’re a parent and your son leaves the house and you say, ‘Jimmy, I love you so much. Go have a good day in school’ and your son comes back with a brutal operation,” he added. “Can you even imagine this? What the hell is wrong with our country?”

In the states where gender-affirming care is legal, people under the age of 18 do require parental consent. There is no evidence of children receiving surgeries within schools.

However, Trump has continued to double down on this claim as he also mentioned it to the conservative group Moms for Liberty.

“The transgender thing is incredible. Think of it. Your kid goes to school and comes home a few days later with an operation. The school decides what’s going to happen with your child,” he falsely claimed at the time.