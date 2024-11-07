Election 2024 live: Trump allies tussle for cabinet jobs as Harris concedes, telling voters to ‘never give up’
President-elect Donald Trump considering appointments to second administration after Kamala Harris delivers gracious consession speech, urging supporters not to lose heart
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has won a historic second term in the White House in a shocking political comeback four years after leaving office, comfortably beating Vice President Kamala Harris.
The Republican surpassed the magic number of 270 Electoral College votes early on Wednesday morning after winning key battleground states.
He also won 51 percent of the popular vote, picking up 72.5m votes to Harris’s 68m as she fell well short of Joe Biden’s 2020 total of 81m.
The president-elect will now consider appointments to his second administration, as his conservative allies and campaign surrogates begin jostling for position in the hope of securing a top role.
Harris called Trump to congratulate him on his victory yesterday afternoon, speaking of the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and his serving as a president for all Americans.
In her subsequent concession speech at Howard University, the Democrat said that, while she concedes the election, she does not concede the fight that fueled her campaign.
“The fight for freedom, opportunity, fairness, and dignity of all people, and ideals at the heart of this nation… that is a fight I will never give up.”
Election night ratings reveal which network came out on top
While Trump and Harris battled it out for the presidency, a war was being fought in the shadows among the networks trying to draw in viewers to their election coverage.
Millions of Americans were glued to their TV sets on Tuesday night, watching the results roll in, with one news channel trouncing its competitors in the ratings: Fox News.
Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum led the network’s primetime election coverage on Democracy 2024, garnering an average of 10.3 million viewers between 8pm and 11pm ET on Tuesday evening, according to Nielsen data.
James Liddell has more.
Election night ratings reveal which network came out on top
Fox News – which was first to declare Trump the winner – garnered an average of 10.3 million viewers between 8pm and 11pm ET on Tuesday evening, according to Nielsen data
Steve Bannon suggests MTG serve as Trump’s head of Homeland Security
Project 2025 was not the only concern on Steve Bannon’s mind yesterday.
He also floated the idea that Marjorie Taylor Greene should be appointed to the president-elect’s new administration as the head of Homeland Security.
Fellow Trump ally Greene, who was re-elected to congress for the third time on Tuesday, spoke to Bannon following the sweeping Republican victory.
Bannon noted that the Georgia firebrand had “been with us from the beginning,” adding “Congressman Greene, you’ve done so much work. You’re such a fighter. Now, is there any truth to the rumor that you’re going to take over as DHS?”
Greene laughed but dodged the question somewhat, replying: “I don’t know what’s going to happen Steve, we’re just thrilled to have President Trump back in the White House.”
Mike Bedigan has more.
Bannon suggests Marjorie Taylor Greene serve as Trump’s head of Homeland Security
Fellow Trump cheerleader Greene, who was re-elected to congress for the third time on Tuesday, spoke to Bannon following the sweeping Republican victory
Watch: Harris’s cousin makes heartbreaking declaration after vice president’s election defeat
Kamala Harris’s cousin makes heartbreaking declaration after election defeat
Kamala Harris’s cousin made a heartbreaking declaration after the vice president’s election defeat. Speaking after Donald Trump was chosen as the 47th president of the United States, Sherman Harris said: “America has lost out on a great champion to rule the country.” Mr Harris revealed that his entire family had cried following Wednesday’s result. He told Good Morning Britain on Thursday (7 November): “We cried, the entire family of ours cried. We cried in support of her. I think she will be also feeling the same way we are.”
Jimmy Kimmel chokes back tears as he says election marked ‘terrible night’ for everyone
In his first show since the election was called, the late-night host, who goaded Trump at this year’s Oscars ceremony, fought back tears as he reeled off a list of people who could now suffer under a second Trump administration.
James Liddell has more.
Jimmy Kimmel fights tears as he says election marked ‘terrible night’ for everyone
In his first show since the election was called, the Jimmy Kimmel Live host fought back tears as he reeled off a list of people who could now suffer under a second Trump term
Scott Jennings: Election result ‘revenge of the regular old working class American’
The former Republican strategist has gone viral with this assessment of the vote, offered as part of Anderson Cooper’s CNN panel on Election Night.
Jennings, often a highly divisive presence, argued that the outcome served as “the revenge of the regular old working class American”, as well as “an indictment of the political information complex”.
He explained that the final weeks of the campaign had been dominated by accusations of Nazism and fascism against the Trump campaign and media narratives like the Puerto Rico joke, Liz Cheney’s support for Harris, disaffected Nikki Haley voters potentially tanking the Trump vote and, before that, the popularity of Tim Walz and Harris-Walz camouflage hats.
None of those talking points ultimately mattered, Jennings argued, accusing the liberal media of “ignoring the fundamentals” in the process, meaning the state of the economy and the cost of living, which is what the public finally voted on.
Here’s John Bowden on why the pollsters got it so wrong – again.
Why the polls got it wrong on Trump — again
An embarrassing night for forecasts raises questions about how to fix broken lines of communication
Watch: Morning Joe host says Trump win shows US is ‘far more to the right’ than ever in his lifetime
MAGA allies say they can finally admit Project 2025 ‘is the agenda’ for Trump’s second term
Donald Trump’s allies have boasted they can finally admit that Project 2025 is on “the agenda” when the president-elect returns to the White House next year.
Steve Bannon, Trump’s former White House chief strategist who walked free from prison just days before the election, took to his War Room podcast on Wednesday to consider the former president’s upcoming second term.
Bannon cited a social media post by conservative activist Matt Walsh, who baited Kamala Harris supporters about the right-wing blueprint.
“Now that the election is over I think we can finally say that yeah actually Project 2025 is the agenda. Lol,” Walsh posted on X in a likely bid to get a rise out of his political opponents.
“Matt Walsh, I think, is a very smart and funny guy," Bannon said on his podcast.
“Now that the election is over, I think we can finally say that, yeah, actually, Project 2025 is the agenda.”
Rhian Lubin reports.
MAGA allies say they can finally admit Project 2025 is Trump’s agenda
In an apparent attempt to troll their political opponents, MAGA allies gleefully announced the extreme conservative blueprint is ‘on the Trump agenda’
Re-election of Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar one of few election upsides for young progressives
In amongst all the bad news for Democrats yesterday, one bright spot for the party’s progressive wing was the re-election of representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar in Michigan and Minnesota respectively.
The first two Muslim women to enter Congress are critics of Israel and important voices for Arab Americans.
They are also members of “The Squad” along with New Yorker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a collective that lost two other members earlier this year when Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush were de-selected in favor of opponents who had substantial financial support from the pro-Israel lobby group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
Daily Show host has five-word question for America after it elected first convicted felon president
An angry Desi Lydic urged Americans to take a “good f***ing hard look” at themselves on last night’s show as she dissected Trump’s victory over Harris – and claimed the electorate would vote for anyone but a woman.
James Liddell reports.
Daily Show host’s five-word question for Americans electing first convict president
Desi Lydic urged Americans to take a ‘good f***ing hard look’ at themselves as she dissected Trump’s victory over Harris – and claimed that the electorate would vote for anyone but a woman
Elon Musk claims ‘being a normal person’ won Trump the election
The social media kingmaker spoke to Tucker Carlson yesterday and suggested that the Republican nominee won the vote this week because he went on Joe Rogan’s podcast and came across as “a normal person.”
The Harris campaign failed to agree a time slot with Rogan and the influential broadcaster duly delivered a late endorsement for Trump, which in turn saw him thanked by UFC boss Dana White at the candidate’s victory party in Florida in the early hours of yesterday morning.
Here’s more from Rhian Lubin.
Elon Musk says ‘being a normal person’ won Donald Trump the election
The billionaire told right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson that if Harris went on Joe Rogan’s show, it ‘would have been game over’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments