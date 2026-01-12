Elon Musk says he’s seeking sole custody of son with Ashley St. Clair after she announces support of trans community
The conservative influencer announced last year that her son with the Tesla billionaire was born in September 2024
Elon Musk has demanded full custody of his one-year-old son with Ashley St. Clair after she spoke out about her support for the transgender community.
Billionaire Musk, 54, said he plans to petition a judge to have their son, Romulus, taken away from St. Clair, 27, after the conservative influencer apologized online for transphobic comments she had previously made.
“I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk wrote Monday on X.
St. Clair never said anything about plans to transition their son, whom she announced last year had been born in September 2024.
However, she shared a statement in response to social media users asking her to address “blatant transphobia” in her past comments about Vivian Wilson, Musk’s estranged 21-year-old daughter. Musk has repeatedly deadnamed Wilson and been outspoken about his conservative stance against trans people.
“I feel immense guilt for my role,” St. Clair wrote on X. “And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain.”
She continued, “[I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things, but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”
St. Clair said she has previously been hesitant about retracting her past statements out of fear that it would be painted as “disingenuous.”
“Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry,” she wrote. “Let me know how I can help.”
Musk, who is the father of 13 other children, has previously said he was unsure if St. Clair’s child is his. However, after St. Clair wrote on X that Musk “financially retaliated” against their child, he insisted that he gave St. Clair $2.5 million as well as $500,000 a year to raise the boy.
St. Clair fired back that Musk “refused” to take a paternity test for Romulus, whom the Tesla CEO purportedly named, adding: “And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son.”
Earlier this month, St. Clair accused Musk’s artificial intelligence bot on X, Grok, of being used to generate inappropriate sexual pictures of her as a child.
