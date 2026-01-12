Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has demanded full custody of his one-year-old son with Ashley St. Clair after she spoke out about her support for the transgender community.

Billionaire Musk, 54, said he plans to petition a judge to have their son, Romulus, taken away from St. Clair, 27, after the conservative influencer apologized online for transphobic comments she had previously made.

“I will be filing for full custody today, given her statements implying she might transition a one-year-old boy,” Musk wrote Monday on X.

St. Clair never said anything about plans to transition their son, whom she announced last year had been born in September 2024.

However, she shared a statement in response to social media users asking her to address “blatant transphobia” in her past comments about Vivian Wilson, Musk’s estranged 21-year-old daughter. Musk has repeatedly deadnamed Wilson and been outspoken about his conservative stance against trans people.

open image in gallery Elon Musk said he is seeking full custody of his son with Ashley St. Clair ( @stclairashley/X/Reuters )

“I feel immense guilt for my role,” St. Clair wrote on X. “And even more guilt that things I have said in the past may have caused my son’s sister more pain.”

She continued, “[I don’t really know] how to make amends for many of these things, but I have been trying incredibly hard privately to learn + advocate for those within the trans community that I’ve hurt.”

St. Clair said she has previously been hesitant about retracting her past statements out of fear that it would be painted as “disingenuous.”

“Even this reply will become right wing hysteria but yeah I am sorry,” she wrote. “Let me know how I can help.”

open image in gallery Ashley St. Clair is a conservative influencer who says she has a one-year-old son with Elon Musk ( @stclairashley/X )

open image in gallery Elon Musk is the father of at least 14 children ( AFP via Getty Images )

Musk, who is the father of 13 other children, has previously said he was unsure if St. Clair’s child is his. However, after St. Clair wrote on X that Musk “financially retaliated” against their child, he insisted that he gave St. Clair $2.5 million as well as $500,000 a year to raise the boy.

St. Clair fired back that Musk “refused” to take a paternity test for Romulus, whom the Tesla CEO purportedly named, adding: “And you weren’t sending *me* money, you were sending support for your child that you thought was necessary… until you withdrew most of it to maintain control and punish me for ‘disobedience.’ But you’re really only punishing your son.”

Earlier this month, St. Clair accused Musk’s artificial intelligence bot on X, Grok, of being used to generate inappropriate sexual pictures of her as a child.