Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A close friend of MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair – a 26-year-old who claims she’s had a child with Elon Musk’s, which would be his 13th child – said her announcement was not simply a “Meghan Markle-esque plea for attention.”

Emma-Jo Morris, the former deputy politics editor at The New York Post revealed that her friend felt “jilted and terrified” after being shunned by Elon Musk when the reports of their infant son emerged.

The 26-year-old influencer alleges the Tesla billionaire, who was at first “down to earth” and “funny” asked her to remove his name off the birth certificate in order protect his privacy, as revealed in an interview. The pair supposedly met after the 53-year-old DOGE leader “slid into her DMs” on his platform X.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” St. Clair disclosed this past weekend.

But despite receiving pushback, her friend Morris, insisted in an interview with The Post that the announcement was an act of urgency.

“Ashley got wind that a tabloid was kicking the tires on her, and she reached out to Elon immediately.

“He basically cut bait, and so the message was understood that she was on her own.”

At that point, St. Clair realized she had to take matters into her own hands, said Morris.

open image in gallery ‘Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father’ revealed St. Clair ( @stclairashley/X )

St. Clair “expected it would be an arrangement similar to that he has with his other baby mamas: She would raise the child, and Elon would be peripherally present in their lives”, Morris told The Post.

“On the one hand, it’s biological, you expect protection [from] who is the father of your son, and there is an emotional tie between them,” Morris continued.

“On the other hand, you are the mother of the richest and one of the most controversial men in the world’s kid. You’re a single woman living with two children. That is absolutely terrifying. I think she feels equally jilted and terrified.”

Morris said that by taking ownership of her story, St. Clair can influence whether it will cause her more reputational damage than not.

Prior to the influencer's shocking revelation, Musk was believed to have fathered twelve children with three different women.

open image in gallery Emma-Jo Morris, the former deputy politics editor at The New York Post revealed that her friend Ashley St. Clair felt ‘jilted and terrified’ when Musk refused to help out with their alleged child ( AFP via Getty Images )

Elon Musk is yet to speak out on his alleged 13th child despite firing off a relentless tirade of comments regarding other matters to his fans on X.

In a since-deleted post, the MAGA mom wrote: “Elon, we have been trying to communicate for the past several days and you have not responded. When are you going to reply to us instead of publicly responding to smears from an individual who just posted photos of me in underwear at 15 years old?”

St. Clair branded the billionaire as “hostile” and who ultimately forced her to come clean in the media.

A darling of the MAGA world, St. Clair regularly spouts her pro-gun views online and even writes conservative children's books. She also writes for the right-wing satirical website The Babylon Bee.

Brian Glicklich, St Clair’s representative, shared a statement on Saturday night in a post on X claiming that his client and Musk “have been privately working towards the creation of an agreement about raising their child for some time.”