Cookie dough sold in 15 states recalled over salmonella concerns

A brand of edible cookie dough has been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

The FDA issued a recall for Doughy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough by Hudson River Foods in November. However, the recall was updated and declared a Class I as of December 5 after it was found that consuming the product could lead to severe health consequences or death.

113 units of the edible cookie dough were affected by the recall. They each come in 12-ounce packages with a best-by date of July 4, 2026.

The packages of cookie dough were sold in 15 states across the U.S.: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas.

According to the FDA’s enforcement report, those who may have been potentially affected were contacted via email. It is unknown if any illnesses have been reported.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration, and stomach cramps, according to the FDA. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

The cookie dough recall comes after the California Department of Public Health issued a recall Friday for Vega Farms eggs, also due to potential salmonella contamination, which were distributed to the Sacramento and Davis areas of the state, in addition to restaurants and farmers’ markets.

A spokesperson for Vega Farms confirmed to local news outlet KCRA that the contamination was caused by the company’s processing equipment and only affected 1,515 dozen eggs, not the farm’s chickens.

To identify the recalled eggs, consumers can check their 12-count cartons and 30-count flats of eggs with sell-by dates of December 22 or earlier. Julian dates — the three-digit code (001-365) stamped on the carton indicating the specific day of the year they were washed, graded, and packed — of 328 or lower have also been affected.

Recalled eggs shipped to restaurants and farmers’ markets have the handler code of 2136.

While the Vega Farms spokesperson told KCRA it disposed of all of the product from affected store locations, customers are still urged to check their refrigerators and throw away any recalled eggs.

No illnesses from consuming the affected eggs have been reported.

According to the FDA, people should also clean any utensils, surfaces, or containers that the recalled eggs touched.