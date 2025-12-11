Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A commonly used blood pressure medication has been recalled over fears that it may be cross-contaminated with another drug.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. has recalled more than 11,100 bottles of bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide tablets under the brand name Ziac, as the tablets may have been cross-contaminated with other products, according to a recall notice published by the Food and Drug Administration.

Bisoprolol/hydrochlorothiazide is commonly used to treat high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, by blocking beta-1 receptors in the heart, and allowing it to come to a regular heartbeat, according to WebMD.

The recall notice stated that testing of reserve samples “showed presence of ezetimibe,” a drug used to treat high cholesterol.

The December 1 recall was listed as Class III, meaning the use or exposure to the product is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” the FDA said.

The FDA announced a recall of a commonly used blood pressure medication over concerns that it may be cross contaminated with another medication ( Getty )

The affected pills come in 2.5mg and 6.25mg doses, according to the agency.

Specific packages impacted include 30-count bottles NDC-68462-878-30, 100-count bottles NDC-68462-878-01 and 500-count bottles NDC-68462-878-05, according to the recall.

The affected lot numbers have expiration dates spanning from November 2025 to May 2026.

A total of 11,136 bottles were impacted in the recall.

The FDA did not say what patients should do if their medication is affected by the recall.

The Independent has reached out to the FDA and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals for comment.