Eamonn Holmes’s girlfriend speaks out on rumours she’s engaged to presenter
Couple recently went Instagram official following Holmes’s split from Ruth Langsford last year
Eamonn Holmes’s girlfriend, Katie Alexander, has addressed rumours that she is engaged to the presenter.
The marriage counsellor, 43, has reportedly been dating Holmes, 65, since shortly after his split from wife Ruth Langsford in May last year. The couple decided to go Instagram official on Wednesday (21 May), posting a series of pictures together.
One of the images could have potentially sparked speculation as Alexander is seen wearing what appears to be an engagement ring on her ring finger while she poses with her hand on the former This Morning presenter’s shoulder.
Alexander preempted any rumours by stating: “Before anyone jumps to the #ringgate bandwagon, the camera is reversed so... RightHandRingFinger!”
Earlier in the day she had shared snaps of the couple on a day out together walking the dog.
Followers praised the pair as one person wrote: “Lovely to see you both looking so happy.”
It comes as Holmes has been facing increasing challenges with his health. Earlier this month he said his “life’s not easy these days” after being rushed to hospital following a fall.
The broadcaster, who previously hosted ITV daytime series This Morning, suffered the accident on 2 May at his home in Weybridge, Surrey, where he requires the support of carers.
In recent years, Holmes, who co-hosts a breakfast show on GB News, has suffered a number of setbacks with his health, undergoing spinal surgery and a double hip replacement.
He revealed to his fans that he was taken to hospital in an ambulance after having a “bit of a fall on the bathroom floor”, adding: “An unexpected journey this morning... Gosh it hurts.”
Hours later, the presenter shared an update from his hospital bed: “Not how I wanted to be spending The Holiday weekend... but life’s not easy these days. Thanks to everybody who is looking after me.”
Holmes previously reflected on his “tough year” to The Sun: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest, simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments