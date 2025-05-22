Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eamonn Holmes’s girlfriend, Katie Alexander, has addressed rumours that she is engaged to the presenter.

The marriage counsellor, 43, has reportedly been dating Holmes, 65, since shortly after his split from wife Ruth Langsford in May last year. The couple decided to go Instagram official on Wednesday (21 May), posting a series of pictures together.

One of the images could have potentially sparked speculation as Alexander is seen wearing what appears to be an engagement ring on her ring finger while she poses with her hand on the former This Morning presenter’s shoulder.

Alexander preempted any rumours by stating: “Before anyone jumps to the #ringgate bandwagon, the camera is reversed so... RightHandRingFinger!”

Earlier in the day she had shared snaps of the couple on a day out together walking the dog.

Followers praised the pair as one person wrote: “Lovely to see you both looking so happy.”

It comes as Holmes has been facing increasing challenges with his health. Earlier this month he said his “life’s not easy these days” after being rushed to hospital following a fall.

open image in gallery Alexander and Holmes have been together since the middle of 2024 ( Instagram/Katster32 )

The broadcaster, who previously hosted ITV daytime series This Morning, suffered the accident on 2 May at his home in Weybridge, Surrey, where he requires the support of carers.

In recent years, Holmes, who co-hosts a breakfast show on GB News, has suffered a number of setbacks with his health, undergoing spinal surgery and a double hip replacement.

open image in gallery Alexander preempted rumours that she was engaged to the presenter ( Instagram/Katster32 )

He revealed to his fans that he was taken to hospital in an ambulance after having a “bit of a fall on the bathroom floor”, adding: “An unexpected journey this morning... Gosh it hurts.”

Hours later, the presenter shared an update from his hospital bed: “Not how I wanted to be spending The Holiday weekend... but life’s not easy these days. Thanks to everybody who is looking after me.”

Holmes previously reflected on his “tough year” to The Sun: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a carer to do the smallest, simplest things and it’s humiliating and humbling – but thank goodness that carers are available.”