Dylan Sprouse has spoken about how resilient his wife, Barbara Palvin, is after she walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with a broken foot just months after having surgery for endometriosis.

On Wednesday’s pink carpet ahead of the show in New York City, the former Disney Channel actor said Palvin would be walking the runway on a foot that hadn’t fully healed.

“It's very funny, she was practicing her walk last night, but she told me I wasn't allowed to look because it'd embarrass her, so I was very supportive,” he told the host, Zanna Roberts Rassi. “I told her she looked great. And it was awesome, and she looked natural.”

Sprouse — who has been married to Palvin since 2023 — was then asked to send a message to his wife as he told the camera, “I love you, baby. Break a leg tonight.”

He continued: “She actually did break her foot four weeks ago so she will be walking on a half-healed foot tonight. So, I wish you luck. I love you. I know you are going to kill it.”

‘She actually did break her foot four weeks ago so she will be walking on a half-healed foot tonight,’ Sprouse (right) said about his wife ( Getty Images )

Palvin also acknowledged her injury, speaking to Us Weekly ahead of the show, as she admitted how “nervous” she was to be wearing heels.

“Very stressful, but I got my wings, so if anything, I’ll just fly away,” she joked to the outlet, adding that while she will attempt to stop her face from expressing any signs of pain, “I don’t know if I can control the vein popping out of my forehead.”

The Hungarian model’s return to the runway was a few months after she revealed in an Instagram post that she had undergone surgery for endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside it, often on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or pelvic lining. This misplaced tissue has no way to leave the body during menstruation, leading to inflammation, scarring, and sometimes infertility.

Reflecting on the surgery in an interview with E! News, she said it’s been “like day and night” since.

“The difference is so crazy. Obviously, it's something that's still very under-researched.”

Palvin explained that her surgery was “not a cure” for endometriosis, but “helped the symptoms” associated with it through removing the lesions and scar tissue.

She also gushed over her husband for his assistance during the recovery process. “Dylan's been extremely supportive and helped me through the whole recovery process and everything,” the model said.

Sprouse explained that he had been trying to support Palvin since her announcement, as he passed around yellow awareness ribbons to people on the pink carpet. “I’m hoping that if this is even a small measure of something we can do, then I hope it helps,” he told E! News about the ribbon gesture.