Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dylan Dreyer has continued to move on following her split from her husband, Brian Fichera.

The Today meteorologist turned Thursday to Instagram, posting a series of photos of her sons’ — Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, four — current bedroom before moving into a new apartment, following her divorce, which was announced earlier this year.

The photos featured Dreyer throughout the years, painting the walls with one of her sons, and showing her children’s triple bunk bed.

“This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them,” the social media post’s caption began. “And the boys have a whole lifetime of love and dreams ahead of them! Just not in a triple bunk bed!”

Dreyer recently spoke to Today about her family’s decision to move, telling the hosts that they had simply outgrown the space.

Dreyer’s three sons shared a triple bunk bed ( Getty )

“We bought the place when I was pregnant with Calvin and now we've grown out of our two-bedroom apartment,” she said, referencing her oldest son. “I'm so sad about it but also so ready at the same time!”

“It was a love/hate relationship. I was mad everyday with so little space and the boys bothering each other at night: the wild running around but no space to do so. The boys definitely need more running room!”

The announcement of the move comes a few months after the TV host revealed on social media in July that she and Fichera were getting divorced after 12 years of marriage. In her statement, she noted that she and Fichera had already been separated for “a few months.”

“For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between. I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends,” she continued. “Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another. Thank you always for your support.”

Dreyer revealed a glimpse of co-parenting with her ex days later. On Instagram, she shared a series of photos of herself, Fichera, and their children attending a vacation with extended family. The post also included photos of the former couple and their three sons posing together in Turks and Caicos.

“‘Find joy in things around you, take a deep breath, count to 10. You’ll soon find you’re living under sunny skies again’ -Misty the Cloud,” Dreyer wrote in the caption.